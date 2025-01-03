What is Amanda Serrano's Net Worth?

Amanda Serrano is a Puerto Rican professional boxer and mixed martial artist who has a net worth of $4 million. One of the most accomplished female boxers of all time, she is the only woman to have won world titles in more than four weight classes, having held world titles across seven different weight classes. In 2023, Serrano became the unified featherweight boxing world champion.

Early Life and Education

Amanda Serrano was born on October 9, 1988 in Carolina, Puerto Rico. She has an older sister, Cindy, who also became a professional boxer and WBO featherweight champion. When Serrano was still young, she moved with her family to New York City, settling in Brooklyn. There, she developed passions for swimming and boxing. As a teenager, Serrano attended Bushwick High School.

Professional Boxing Career

After an amateur career in which she compiled a 9-1 record, Serrano made her professional boxing debut in 2009 in a victory over Jackie Trivilino. She went on to win her next three fights, against Brittany Cruz, Carolina Martinez, and Christina Ruiz. In her last fight of 2009, Serrano had a draw with Ela Nunez. In 2010, she won all three of her matches. Serrano had two rematches with Nunez in 2011, and won both of them. She subsequently defeated Jennifer Scott by TKO in the first round to win the vacant WBC-NABF female featherweight title. Three months later, Serrano TKO'd Kimberly Connor to claim the vacant IBF female super featherweight title. Toward the end of the year, she beat Grecia Nova by TKO. In her first fight of 2012, Serrano once again defeated Ela Nunez. Two months later, she suffered her first professional defeat, to Frida Wallberg. Serrano bounced back by winning her two remaining bouts in 2012 and all four of her matches in 2013. In 2014, she defeated Maria Elena Maderna to win the WBO female lightweight title.

Serrano continued going undefeated after winning the WBO lightweight title in 2014. She beat the likes of Carla Torres, Marisol Reyes, Fatuma Zarika, and Djemilla Gontaruk. In early 2016, Serrano won the vacant WBO female featherweight title by defeating Olivia Gerula. Later in the year, she won the vacant WBO female junior featherweight title by defeating Alexandra Lazar via TKO. Serrano began 2017 by claiming the WBAN junior featherweight title. A few months later, she beat Dahiana Santana to win the vacant WBO female bantamweight title, in the process becoming the first woman in boxing history to win world titles in five different weight classes. Serrano won a world title in a sixth weight class in 2018: the WBO light-welterweight title. After winning the vacant WBO junior bantamweight title in early 2019, Serrano became only the second boxer ever, female or male, to win world titles in seven weight classes. That September, she won the WBO, WBC interim, and vacant WBAN featherweight titles.

Serrano remained undefeated in 2020, beating Simone Da Silva and, once again, Dahiana Santana. In her first bout of 2021, she won the vacant IBO female featherweight title. Serrano went on to defeat Yamileth Mercado in August and Miriam Gutiérrez in December. In the spring of 2022, in what was considered the "biggest women's fight of all time," Serrano suffered her first defeat in a decade, losing to Katie Taylor by split decision. She came back strong that autumn to claim the IBF and inaugural The Ring female featherweight titles. In early 2023, Serrano defeated Erika Cruz to win the WBA featherweight title; in the process, she became the unified featherweight world champion. She went on to successfully defend her titles against Heather Hardy. In her subsequent fight, against Danila Ramos, she retained all of her titles except the WBC title, as the WBC refused to sanction the match. Returning to the light-welterweight division in 2024, Serrano beat Stevie Morgan before losing to Katie Taylor.

Mixed Martial Arts Career

In late 2017, Serrano signed with the MMA promotion Combate Americas. She went on to make her debut in 2018 in a draw with Corina Herrera. After that, Serrano focused on submission grappling, and won gold in her first career jiu jitsu tournament. Returning to MMA, she defeated Erendira Ordóñez in the fall of 2018. Her next match was in mid-2021 at iKON Fighting Federation 7, where she defeated Valentina García.

Personal Life

After becoming a full-time professional boxer, Serrano adopted a temperate lifestyle marked by the lack of distractions such as cell phones and boyfriends.