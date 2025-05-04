What is Mike E. Smith's net worth?

Mike E. Smith is an American horse racing jockey who has a net worth of $10 million. Mike E. Smith is an American Hall of Fame jockey renowned for his exceptional achievements in Thoroughbred horse racing. Smith has secured over 5,700 career wins and is celebrated for his calm demeanor and strategic prowess on the track. His illustrious career includes multiple victories in the Triple Crown races and a record number of Breeders' Cup wins.

Known affectionately as "Big Money Mike," Smith is celebrated for his ability to perform under pressure in high-stakes races. His strategic riding style and composure have earned him a reputation as one of the sport's most reliable and successful jockeys.

Early Life and Career Beginnings

Born on August 10, 1965, in Dexter, New Mexico, he was raised in a family with a racing background, Smith began riding horses at the age of 8 and participated in his first race at 11. He left high school in the ninth grade to pursue a full-time career in horse racing, obtaining his jockey's license at 16. Smith started his professional journey on the Midwestern racing circuit, competing at tracks like Hawthorne Race Course in Chicago and Oaklawn Park in Arkansas.

Rise to Prominence

In 1989, Smith moved to New York, where he quickly established himself as a leading jockey. He became the top rider in New York from 1991 to 1993, with annual win totals of 330, 297, and 313, respectively. In 1993, he set a North American record with 62 stakes victories in a single year, including a win in the Preakness Stakes aboard Prairie Bayou. That same year, he received the Eclipse Award for Outstanding Jockey and the ESPY Award for Top U.S. Jockey.

Major Career Achievements

Smith's career is highlighted by numerous prestigious victories:

Triple Crown Success: In 2018, at age 52, Smith rode Justify to victories in the Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes, and Belmont Stakes, making Justify the 13th Triple Crown winner and Smith the oldest jockey to achieve this feat.

Kentucky Derby Wins: Smith has two Kentucky Derby victories—first with Giacomo in 2005 and then with Justify in 2018.

Breeders' Cup Dominance: Holding the record for the most Breeders' Cup wins by a jockey, Smith has secured 27 victories in these championship races, including notable wins with horses like Zenyatta, Arrogate, and Songbird.

International Success: Smith's international accomplishments include winning the Irish 2,000 Guineas in 1991 aboard Fourstars Allstar and the Dubai World Cup in 2017 with Arrogate.

Career Earnings

Mike E. Smith's career mounts have earned over $340 million in purse winnings, placing him among the top five highest-earning jockeys in North American Thoroughbred racing history. While jockeys do not receive the full purse amount, they typically earn 5% to 10% of a winning horse's share, depending on the race and agreement with the owner.

Based on these industry standards, Smith's personal earnings from riding mounts are estimated to fall between $17 million and $34 million over the course of his career. This figure does not include potential income from appearance fees, endorsements, speaking engagements, or additional bonuses tied to major race wins like the Breeders' Cup or Triple Crown races.

Honors and Recognition

Smith's contributions to horse racing have been acknowledged through various awards and honors:

Eclipse Awards: Named Outstanding Jockey in 1993 and 1994.

George Woolf Memorial Jockey Award: Received in 2000 for exemplifying high standards of personal and professional conduct.

National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame: Inducted in 2003, recognizing his outstanding achievements and impact on the sport.

Personal Life

Smith's personal life has seen its share of public interest. He was previously married to Patrice Lively, daughter of jockey John L. Lively. Later, he was in a relationship with fellow jockey Chantal Sutherland. In 2019, Smith married Cynthia Naanouh in a private ceremony in Sierra Madre, California.