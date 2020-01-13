Tony Twist net worth: Tony Twist is a Canadian former professional hockey player who has a net worth of $6 million. Tony Twist was born in Sherwood Park, Alberta, Canada in May 1968. He was a left winger who played for the Prince George Spruce Kings of the PCJHL. Twist played for the Saskatoon Blades of the WHL. He was drafted #177 overall by the St. Louis Blues in the 1988 National Hockey League Draft. Tony Twist played for the St. Louis Blues from 1989 to 1990 and also played for the Peoria Rivermen of the IHL. He played for the NHL's Quebec Nordiques from 1990 to 1994 and for the St. Louis Blues again from 1994 to 1999. He owned a chain of bars named Twister's Iron Bar Saloon and co-hosts a radio show. Tony Twist sued Spawn comic book creator Todd McFarlane for the character Antonio "Tony Twist" Twistelli and eventually settled for $5 million out of court.