Ryan Whitney net worth: Ryan Whitney is an American former professional hockey player who has a net worth of $12 million. Ryan Whitney was born in Scituate, Massachusetts in February 1983. He is a defenseman who played at Thayer Academy from 1999 to 2000. Whitney played for the U.S. National Development Team from 2000 to 2001 and played for Boston University from 2001 to 2004. He was drafted #5 overall by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 2002 NHL Draft. He played for the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins from 2003 to 2006 and played for the Pittsburgh Penguins from 2005 to 2009. Ryan Whitney played for the Anaheim Ducks from 2008 to 2010 and for the Edmonton Oilers from 2009 to 2013. He played for the Florida Panthers from 2013 to 2014. Whitney was named to the All-Hockey East Rookie Team in 2001-02 and the 2007 NHL YoungStars Team. He represented the United States in international competition and won a silver medal at the 2010 Winter Olympics. He is now an analyst for the NHL Network.