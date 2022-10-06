Pavel Bure Net Worth:

What is Pavel Bure's Net Worth?

Pavel Bure is a Russian retired professional hockey player who has a net worth of $70 million. Pavel Bure played for the Central Red Army team before being drafted into the National Hockey League in 1989. "The Russian Rocket" played for the Vancouver Canucks, the Florida Panthers, and the New York Rangers, and won numerous awards as the league's highest scorer.

Early Life

Pavel Vladimirovich Bure was born on March, 31, 1971, in Moscow, Soviet Union, to Tatiana and Vladimir Bure. His father was a Russian swimming legend, but Pavel had aspirations to play hockey at an early age. And at 11 years old, Pavel Bure was the best forward in his league. In 1982, he was one of three young Russian players chosen to practice with Wayne Gretzky and Soviet national goaltender Vladislav Tretiak on a TV special.

Central Red Army

At 14 years of age, Pavel Bure joined the Central Red Army junior team. And at 16, he began his professional hockey career playing for CSKA Moscow. At first he was deemed not ready and too young, but he played minimal minutes filling in here and there for regulars. The next year, he joined the club full time earning Rookie of the Year honors while helping lead the team to its 13th consecutive Soviet championship and 12th consecutive IIHF European Cup. In Bure's third and final year with the team, he tied for the team-scoring lead but turned down a three-year contract extension.

NHL

Pavel Bure was selected 113th overall by the Vancouver Canucks in the sixth round of the 1989 NHL Draft. So in 1991, he joined his father and brother, Valeri, in moving to North America. His first year, he won the Calder Memorial Trophy as the league's best rookie. In the 1993-94 season, he led the NHL in goal scoring and helped the Canucks to the 1994 Stanley Cup Finals. After seven years with the team, Bure was traded to the Florida Panthers where he won back-to-back Rocket Richard Trophies as the league's leading goal-scorer. After struggling with knee injuries throughout his career, Pavel Bure announced his retirement in 2005 as a member of the New York Rangers. Pavel Bure was elected into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2012. He finished his NHL career with 779 points and 437 goals in 702 games, averaging better than a point per game.

International Team

Bure competed internationally for the Soviet Union and Russia. He won two silver medals and a gold in three World Junior Championships and followed that with a gold medal in the 1990 World Championships and a silver medal in the 1991 World Championships. After the Soviet Union was dissolved in 1991, Pavel Bure claimed silver for Russia at the 1998 Games in Nagano of the Winter Olympics and bronze at the 2002 Games in Salt Lake City. He was later inducted into the International Ice Hockey Federation Hall of Fame and even served as the general manager for Russia's national team at the 2006 Winter Olympics in Turin.

Salaries & Earnings

In his rookie year, Pavel Bure earned a salary of $589,275. The following year for the 1992-93 season, he made $496,200. The 1993-94 campaign was his last before cracking seven digits, bringing in $720,750. From there, Bure earned $2,571,429 for 1994-95, $4.5 million for 1995-96, $5 million for 1996-97, $5.5 million for 1997-98, $8 million for 1999-00, and $9 million for the 2000-01 season. The next three years, he made $10 million annually ranking in the top five paid NHL players. This brought his career NHL earnings to more than $66 million.

Personal Life

Pavel's younger brother Valeri Bure also played professional hockey. Valeri is married to "Full House" actress Candace Cameron.

Pavel has been married to former model Alina Khasanova since 2008. They have three children.