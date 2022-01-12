P. K. Subban Net Worth:

What is P. K. Subban's Net Worth and Salary?

P.K. Subban is a Canadian professional hockey player who has a net worth of $35 million. During his NHL career P. K. Subban has played for the New Jersey Devils, Nashville Predators and Montreal Canadiens. Among his achievements, Subban won the Norris Trophy in 2013 as the top defenseman in the NHL.

Early Life

Pernell-Karl Sylvester Subban was born on May 13, 1989 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, and was raised in the city's Rexdale neighborhood. His parents, Karl and Maria, are both emigrants from the Caribbean who came to Canada in the 70s. Subban has four siblings named Natasha, Nastassia, Jordan, and Malcolm, the latter two of whom also play in the NHL.

Career Beginnings in the Juniors

As a teen, Subban began playing hockey in the juniors with the Ontario Hockey League's Belleville Bulls. In his rookie season in 2005-06, Subban scored 12 points across 52 games. He improved drastically the next season with 56 points in 68 games, and performed even better the season after that, scoring 46 points in just 58 games. Moreover, Subban helped lead the Bulls to the J. Ross Robertson Cup Finals; however, they ultimately fell to the Kitchener Rangers. For his final junior season in 2008-09, Subban finished with his best record, 76 points across 56 games.

Montreal Canadiens

Just two weeks after his final junior game in 2009, Subban signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Montreal Canadiens of the NHL. He began his first professional season with the team's AHL affiliate, the Hamilton Bulldogs. Subban got his first call-up to the Canadiens in February of 2010, and scored his first NHL point in his debut against the Philadelphia Flyers. A few months later, he played with the Canadiens in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoff series, and subsequently in the second and third rounds before falling to the Flyers. Subban recorded a major achievement in March of 2011, when he became the first rookie defensemen on the Canadiens to score a hat-trick in a game. He had continued success over the following seasons, winning the James Norris Memorial Trophy and being named to the NHL First All-Star Team in 2013.

In the 2013-14 season, Subban played all 82 games and helped the Canadiens reach the Eastern Conference Finals. At the end of the season, he became a restricted free agent, and later agreed to an eight-year, $72 million contract, making him the highest-paid defenseman in the NHL.

Nashville Predators and New Jersey Devils

In a huge move in June of 2016, Subban was traded to the Nashville Predators; he scored 10 goals and 40 points across 66 games in his first season with the team. Moreover, the Predators qualified for the Stanley Cup playoffs in the Western Conference's last wild card spot. Subban helped the team advance to the Finals against the Pittsburgh Penguins, ultimately losing in six games.

Subban was traded to the New Jersey Devils in June of 2019. With the team, he faced off against his two former teams, the Canadiens and the Predators. However, his debut season with the Devils was statistically his worst professional season ever, as he scored just 18 points across 68 games.

International Playing

Outside of the NHL, Subban has played often on the world stage for the Canadian national team. In 2008, he participated in the World Junior Ice Hockey Championships in the Czech Republic, where he helped his team win its fourth consecutive gold medal by beating Sweden in the final. The next year, Subban represented Canada at the World Juniors in Ottawa, bringing his team its fifth consecutive gold, once again by beating Sweden. In 2014, he played on the Canadian national team at the Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia, once again winning a gold medal over Sweden in the tournament final.

Philanthropy

Off the ice, Subban is involved in a number of philanthropic causes. In 2015, he made a pledge to raise $10 million for the Montreal Children's Hospital by 2022, the biggest commitment to the hospital by an athlete in Canadian history. Following this, he organized a charity event with Air Canada at the hospital leading up to the winter holiday. In recognition of his work, Subban received the Meritorious Service Cross (Civil Division).

Among his other philanthropic endeavors, Subban launched the Blue Line Buddies initiative to foster better relationships between inner-city youth and law enforcement. The program works by bringing together police officers, kids, and guests for hockey games and dinners.

Personal Life

In June of 2018, Subban began dating American Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn; they eventually got engaged on Christmas day in 2019. However, one year later, the pair split up. Subban and Vonn still remain friends, and are both members of the ownership group of Angel City FC, a National Women's Soccer League team in Los Angeles.

Over the course of his career, Subban has become known for his energetic playing style as well as his brash, lively personality. Additionally, he is recognized for his savvy fashion sense, often appearing in natty designer suits and accessories. Due to this, he serves as the spokesperson for the RW-CO line of suits.

Real Estate

In April 2020, Lindsey and P.K. paid $6.75 million for a home in Beverly Hills.