What is Nicklas Lidström's Net Worth?

Nicklas Lidström is a former professional ice hockey player who has a net worth of $60 million. Nicklas Lidström played from 1987 to 2012, primarily with the NHL's Detroit Red Wings. Considered one of the greatest defensemen in NHL history, he won four Stanley Cup titles, a record-tying seven James Norris Memorial Trophies, and one Conn Smythe Trophy, and was named to 12 NHL All-Star Games. Lidström also played with his native Sweden men's national ice hockey team, winning gold medals at the 1991 World Championships in Finland and the 2006 Winter Olympics in Turin, Italy.

Early Life

Erik Nicklas Lidström was born on April 28, 1970 in Krylbo, Sweden. Growing up, he idolized Swedish ice hockey player Börje Salming.

Skogsbo SK and Västerås IK

Lidström began his playing career in Avesta, Sweden with Skogsbo SK. He soon moved to Västerås IK, spending four seasons with the team from 1987 to 1991. During that time, he scored 13 goals and had a total of 46 points. Lidström returned to Västerås IK for a brief time during the 1994-95 NHL lockout, and scored 12 points in 13 games.

Detroit Red Wings

Lidström was drafted by the Detroit Red Wings in the 1989 NHL Entry Draft, but didn't join the team until the 1991-92 season. He made an immediate impression in his rookie season, scoring 60 points with 11 goals and finishing second in voting for the Calder Trophy. Lidström went on to become one of the greatest defensemen of all time during his 20 seasons with the Red Wings. He won the James Norris Memorial Trophy a record-tying seven times, including three in a row from 2001 to 2003 and from 2006 to 2008, and won the Stanley Cup four times, in 1997, 1998, 2002, and 2008. With the exception of the canceled 2004-05 lockout season, Lidström played in the playoffs in all 20 of his seasons with the Red Wings, a record for consecutive playoff appearances shared only by Larry Robinson. In the 2002 Stanley Cup playoffs, he won the Conn Smythe Trophy as the playoffs MVP, making him the first-ever European player to be given that award.

In 2006, Lidström became the first-ever European player to captain the Red Wings, a role he held for the final six seasons of his NHL career. Among his myriad other accomplishments as a Red Wing, he set single-season franchise records for a defensemen with 80 points and 64 assists in the 2005-06 season, and set career franchise records for a defensemen with 264 goals, 878 assists, and 1,142 points. Lidström retired from the NHL after the 2011-12 season, and was inducted into the IIHF Hall of Fame in 2014 and the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2015. In early 2022, he returned to the Red Wings organization to become the team's vice president of hockey operations.

International Play

Outside the NHL, Lidström played for the Sweden men's national ice hockey team on several occasions. He won his first medal with the team, a gold, at the 1991 World Championships in Finland. Three years later, Lidström won bronze with Sweden at the World Championships in Italy. He went on to make his Olympic debut at the 1998 Winter Olympics in Nagano, Japan. In 2004, Lidström won silver with Sweden at the World Championships in the Czech Republic. Two years after that, at the Winter Olympics in Turin, he won gold as Sweden defeated Finland in the final. In the process, Lidström joined the Triple Gold Club as the winner of Olympic gold, the Stanley Cup, and the World Championships. He made his final Olympic appearance in 2010 in Vancouver.

Personal Life

With his wife Annika, Lidström has four sons named Kevin, Adam, Samuel, and Lucas. All four play professional ice hockey in Sweden.

In late 2019, Lidström published his autobiography "Nicklas Lidström: The Pursuit of Perfection" in North America.