Nicklas Backstrom Net Worth

What is Nicklas Backstrom's Net Worth and Salary?

Nicklas Backstrom is a Swedish professional ice hockey player who has a net worth of $50 million. Under the terms of his latest deal, Backstrom earns an annual average salary of $9.2 million. Nicklas Backstrom is best known for playing center for the NHL's Washington Capitals. He was drafted by the Capitals in 2006. He also plays with his home country Sweden for international competitions.

Info Category: Richest Athletes › Hockey Net Worth: $50 Million Date of Birth: Nov 23, 1987 (35 years old) Place of Birth: Gävle Gender: Male Height: 6 ft (1.84 m) Profession: Ice hockey player, Athlete Nationality: Sweden 💰 Compare Nicklas Backstrom's Net Worth

Early Life

Nicklas Backstrom was born on November 23, 1987, in Valbo, Sweden. His father, Anders, was a professional ice hockey player who won a championship with the Brynas, and his mother, Catrin, was a handball player. Nicklas put on his older brother's pair of skates when he was just two years old and walked around the house with them refusing to take them off. By the age of three, he was able to skate on his own. At four years old, he was practicing hockey daily. As a young player, he focused on the mental part of the game knowing he wasn't the fastest skater.

Backstrom's junior career began overseas when he was 15 years old, and he soon was named Swedish Junior Hockey Player of the Year. In 2006, the Washington Capitals chose him fourth overall in the draft, though he remained in Sweden for an extra year before joining the NHL.

NHL Career

On May 21, 2007, Nicklas Backstrom signed his three-year entry-level deal with the Washington Capitals and scored his first NHL point in October against the Thrashers. His early development and impressive play made many consider him the most talented Swedish prospect in recent times. He went on to set franchise and league records while playing on a line with Alexander Ovechkin, forming one of the most feared duos in the NHL. Backstrom tallied 69 points with 14 goals as a rookie and came in second for the Calder Trophy. Three years later, he signed a ten-year extension with the Capitals.

Nicklas Backstrom scored his 1,000th goal on March 9, 2022, and since 2013-2014 began a streak of six-consecutive 50-assist seasons, one of only 26 players ever to accomplish the feat. He won the Stanley Cup in 2018 when the Capitals defeated the Vegas Golden Knights.

Backstrom was also an integral part of the Swedish national team, leading them to a gold finish at the 2006 World Championships, a silver medal at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, and a gold medal at the 2017 Men's Ice Hockey World Championships.

Contracts & Career Earnings

Nicklas Backstrom signed a three-year, $7.2 million contract with the Washington Capitals in May of 2007.

In 2010, he agreed to a 10-year, $67 million deal.

In January of 2020, Backstrom signed a five-year, $46 million contract that included a $25 million signing bonus, $46 million in guaranteed money, and an annual average salary of $9.2 million.

Over his 16 year NHL career, Nicklas Backstrom has earned more than $97.5 million in salary alone.

Personal Life

Nicklas Backstrom and his wife, Liza Berg, have three children together: two daughters and a son. The family resides in Arlington, Virginia, during the season.

Backstrom is a big football fan and avid supporter of Arsenal F.C.