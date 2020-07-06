Mike Vernon net worth: Mike Vernon is a Canadian former professional hockey player who has a net worth of $11 million. He is best known for being an NHL goaltender for 19 seasons.

Mike Vernon was born in Calgary, Alberta, Canada in February 1963. He won more than 300 NHL games and is a two time Stanley Cup champion. Vernon was drafted #56 overall by the Calgary Flames in the 1981 National Hockey League draft. Before joining the NHL he played for the Calgary Canucks, Calgary Wranglers, Portland Winter Hawks, Oklahoma City Stars, and Colorado Flames. Vernon played for the Calgary Flames from 1982 to 1994. He played for the Detroit Red Wings from 1994 to 1997 and for the San Jose Sharks from 1997 to 2000. He played for the Florida Panthers from 1999 to 2000 and for the Calgary Flames again from 2000 to 2001. He also represented Canada in international competition. Vernon was a five time NHL All-Star.