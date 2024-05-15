What is Marc-André Fleury's Net Worth and Salary?

Marc-André Fleury is a Canadian professional ice hockey goaltender who has a net worth of $50 million. Marc-André Fleury plays for the NHL's Minnesota Wild. Previously, he played for the Pittsburgh Penguins, Vegas Golden Knights, and Chicago Blackhawks, and won three Stanley Cups with the Penguins. Fleury has also been a member of the Canada men's national ice hockey team, winning a gold medal at the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver.

Early Life

Marc-André Fleury was born on November 28, 1984 in Sorel-Tracy, Quebec, Canada to France and André. He has a younger sister named Marylène.

Junior Ice Hockey Career

In 1998, Fleury played with the minor ice hockey team College-Français Rive-Sud in the Quebec International Pee-Wee Hockey Tournament. A couple of years later, he began playing junior ice hockey with the Cape Breton Screaming Eagles of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League. Fleury played four seasons with the Screaming Eagles, and in his final season in 2003, won both the Telus Cup as the top defensive player of the year and the Mike Bossy Trophy as the top prospect in the league.

Pittsburgh Penguins

In the 2003 NHL Entry Draft, Fleury was chosen first overall by the Pittsburgh Penguins. Upon his debut, he became the youngest goaltender in the league, at 18 years of age. Although Fleury got off to a strong start in his rookie season, his performance began to wane, and he was sent back to the QMJHL's Screaming Eagles, with which he finished the regular season. He went on to appear in two postseason games with Pittsburgh's AHL affiliate the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. Fleury continued to play with that team in the 2004-05 season due to the NHL lockout. He alternated between the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins and the Pittsburgh Penguins until late 2005, after which time he remained with Pittsburgh. Fleury went on to have his breakout season in 2006-07, recording five shutouts and a 2.83 GAA as the Penguins reached the playoffs. Despite a high-ankle sprain, he had another strong season in 2007-08, posting a 1.45 GAA and helping the Penguins win the Atlantic Division en route to the Stanley Cup Finals. Ultimately, the team lost the series to the Detroit Red Wings in six games. The Penguins and the Red Wings faced off in a Stanley Cup Finals rematch in 2009; this time, the Penguins emerged victorious in seven games.

The Penguins made it back to the playoffs in the 2009-10 season, but were eliminated in the second round by the Montreal Canadiens. In the 2010-11 season, the team made it to the first round of the playoffs, where they were eliminated by the Tampa Bay Lightning in seven games. Despite Fleury's strong performance in the 2011-12 season, including a second-best-in-the-league 42 wins, the Penguins had a disappointing playoff run and were eliminated by the Philadelphia Flyers in the first round. In the shortened 2012-13 season, the team reached the Eastern Conference Finals, where they fell to the Boston Bruins. The following season, the Penguins made it to the second round of the playoffs, where they lost to the New York Rangers. Fleury had a landmark season in 2014-15, recording his 300th NHL win. He went on to have a tumultuous 2015-16 season that was marked by a season-ending concussion. However, Fleury returned for Games 4 and 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals. The Penguins ended up winning the 2016 Stanley Cup, although Fleury was benched during the series in favor of Matt Murray. Fleury helped the Penguins reach the Stanley Cup Finals again in the 2016-17 season, although he was benched after a loss in Game 3. With Murray back in goal, the team won a second consecutive Stanley Cup.

Vegas Golden Knights

In the 2017 offseason, Fleury was chosen by the Vegas Golden Knights in the NHL expansion draft. Early in his first season with the team, he was placed on Long Term Injury Reserve after taking a knee to the head during a game against the Red Wings. Fleury was activated in December after missing 25 games. Later, in March, he recorded his 400th NHL win. The Golden Knights ended up making it to the 2018 playoffs, where Fleury helped the team defeat the Winnipeg Jets in the Western Conference Finals for a shot at the Stanley Cup. Ultimately, the Golden Knights lost the Stanley Cup Finals to the Washington Capitals in five games.

Back in the playoffs in the 2018-19 season, Fleury and the Golden Knights fell to the San Jose Sharks in the first round. Fleury played sparingly in the playoffs the next season as the Golden Knights reached the Western Conference Finals, where they lost to the Dallas Stars in five games. In his final season in Vegas in 2020-21, Fleury recorded a 1.98 GAA as he again helped the Golden Knights reach the playoffs. This time, the team lost to the Canadiens in the Stanley Cup Semifinals. At the end of the season, Fleury won the Vezina Trophy and the William M. Jennings Trophy.

Chicago Blackhawks

Fleury was traded to the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2021 offseason. With the team, he recorded his 500th NHL win in a shutout against the Montreal Canadiens, making him only the third goaltender in NHL history to reach that mark.

Minnesota Wild

In March of 2022, Fleury was traded to the Minnesota Wild. The team went on to reach the playoffs, where they lost to the St. Louis Blues in the first round. In the 2022-23 season, Fleury became the leader in NHL career shootout wins when he recorded his 62nd. The season after that, he played in his 1,000th NHL game and became the second-winningest goaltender in NHL history with his 552nd win.

International Playing Career

Fleury began playing with the Canada men's national ice hockey team on the youth level. He won silver medals with the team at the IIHF World Junior Championships in 2003 and 2004. Later, despite not actively playing in the tournament, Fleury won a gold medal as part of the victorious Canadian men's ice hockey team at the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver.

Personal Life

In 2012, Fleury married his longtime girlfriend Véronique Larosee. Together, they have two daughters and a son.