What is Jeremy Roenick's Net Worth and Salary?

Jeremy Roenick is a former professional ice hockey player who has a net worth of $14 million. Jeremy Roenick played for five different NHL teams between 1988 and 2009. He also played on the United States national men's ice hockey team, winning silver medals in the 1991 Canada Cup and 2002 Winter Olympics. After retiring from playing, Roenick served as an ice hockey analyst for NBC Sports from 2010 to 2020. During his NHL career, Jeremy earned around $56 million in total salary.

Early Life and Education

Jeremy Roenick was born on January 17, 1970 in Boston, Massachusetts. He began playing hockey when he was just four years of age. Due to his father's profession as a Mobil oil district coordinator, Roenick moved around with his family and lived in many different places in the Northeastern United States during his childhood. He attended Thayer Academy, where he excelled on the ice hockey team.

Amateur Hockey Career

Early in his amateur hockey career, Roenick played in the 1982 and 1983 Quebec International Pee-Wee Hockey Tournaments. He went on to play with the New Jersey Rockets, helping to lead the team to a state championship. In the 1988-89 season, Roenick played with the Hull Olympiques. He also played in the 1988 and 1989 World Junior Ice Hockey Championships, leading the latter tournament in scoring with 25 points.

Chicago Blackhawks, 1988-1996

Roenick was such an exceptional hockey player during his time at Thayer Academy that the Chicago Blackhawks drafted him straight out of school, in the 1988 NHL entry draft. He had an impressive rookie NHL season, scoring 18 points in 20 games to help lead the Blackhawks to the 1989 Stanley Cup playoffs, where they reached the Conference finals. For the 1989-90 season, Roenick joined the full-time Blackhawks roster; in 78 games that season, he scored 66 points. Back in the playoffs, the Blackhawks once again reached the Conference finals. In the 1990-91 season, Roenick scored 94 points to help the Blackhawks win the Presidents' Trophy. The team advanced to the playoffs, this time falling in the Division semifinals. Roenick and the Blackhawks improved in the 1991-92 season; with a team-leading 103 points, Roenick helped lead the team to the 1992 Stanley Cup Final. Ultimately, the Pittsburgh Penguins swept the series.

In the 1992-93 season, Roenick scored a team-leading and career-high 107 points in 84 games. The Blackhawks claimed another Norris Division title and advanced to the playoffs, where they were eliminated in the Division semifinals. Roenick had another stellar season in 1993-94, tying his team-leading and career-high 107 points while also recording career highs of 61 assists and 24 power-play goals. In the playoffs, the Blackhawks were eliminated in the Conference quarterfinals. Due to the lockout-shortened 1994-95 season, plus a tibia injury, Roenick scored just 34 points in 33 games that season. He also played eight games in the playoffs, where the Blackhawks reached the Conference finals. In his final season with the Blackhawks in 1995-96, Roenick scored 67 points in 66 games before missing the last 11 games of the season due to a sprained ankle. He then played 10 games in the playoffs, helping the Blackhawks reach the Conference semifinals.

Phoenix Coyotes, 1996-2001

In the 1996 offseason, Roenick was traded to the Phoenix Coyotes. He played in 72 games in his first season with the team, scoring 69 points and reaching the Conference quarterfinals in the playoffs. In the 1997-98 season, Roenick scored 56 points in 79 games as the Coyotes again ended their playoff campaign in the Conference quarterfinals. He went on to lead the team in scoring in each of the next three seasons, with 72 points, 78 points, and 76 points, respectively.

Philadelphia Flyers, 2001-2004

In the 2001 offseason, Roenick signed a five-year contract with the Philadelphia Flyers. His first season with the team was a remarkable one, as he led the Flyers with 67 points and 46 assists and won both the Bobby Clarke Trophy and the Yanick Dupre Memorial Class Guy Award. Additionally, Roenick scored his 1,000th career point. The Flyers won the Atlantic Division title and advanced to the playoffs, where they lost in the Conference quarterfinals. In the 2002-03 season, Roenick again led the Flyers in points, with 59. The Flyers returned to the playoffs, where they made it to the Conference semifinals.

In February of 2004, Roenick was hit in the face by an errant slapshot during a game against the New York Rangers. His jaw was broken in 19 places and he was knocked unconscious. Despite his injuries, Roenick was able to return to play ahead of schedule. Although he was limited to 62 games that season, he scored 47 points and helped lead the Flyers to another Atlantic Division title. In the 2004 playoffs, Roenick helped lead the team to the Conference finals, where they fell to the eventual Stanley Cup champion the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Los Angeles Kings and Return to the Coyotes, 2005-2007

Roenick was traded to the Los Angeles Kings in 2005. His single season with the team was a disappointing one, as he scored just 22 points in 58 games while battling various injuries. Roenick subsequently returned to the Coyotes on a one-year contract. He went on to score 28 points in 70 games for the team in the 2006-07 season, another low-scoring one.

San Jose Sharks, 2007-2009

Roenick signed a one-year contract with the San Jose Sharks in 2007. In his first season with the team, he achieved a milestone by becoming just the third American-born hockey player to reach 500 career goals. The Sharks went on to make the playoffs, where they lost in the Conference semifinals. In the 2008 offseason, Roenick signed a new one-year contract with the team. In what would be his final NHL season, he scored 13 points in 42 games as the Sharks made it to the Conference quarterfinals.

International Playing Career

Roenick began his international hockey career at the junior level, representing the United States at the 1988 and 1989 World Junior Ice Hockey Championships. As an adult in 1991, he played with Team USA in the Men's Ice Hockey World Championships and the Labatt Canada Cup, winning silver in the latter. Roenick later represented the United States in the 1998 and 2002 Winter Olympics, in the latter winning another silver.

Television Career

Roenick first did hockey analysis on television in 2007, when he covered the Stanley Cup playoffs for the Canadian station TSN. Two years later, he became a regular contributor to the TSN sports talk show "Off the Record." In 2010, Roenick joined NBC Sports as a studio analyst for NHL coverage and for hockey coverage at the Winter Olympics. He also became a judge on the Canadian figure skating reality show "Battle of the Blades," serving in that position for the show's second and third seasons. Elsewhere on television, Roenick has made guest appearances on such shows as "Arliss," "Leverage," "Ghost Whisperer," "Go On," and "Bones." In late 2019, Roenick was suspended indefinitely from NBC for making untoward comments about his coworkers during an interview on a podcast. He was subsequently fired by NBC in early 2020.

Personal Life

With his wife Tracy, Roenick has a daughter named Brandi and a son named Brett. The family lives in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Scottsdale Mansion

In April 2005, Jeremy and Tracy paid $3.8 million for an 18-acre property in Scottsdale that features a 7,500-square-foot luxury mansion, baseball field, resort-style pool and so much more. They listed this home for sale in 2013 for $7 million but ultimately pulled the listing. They re-listed the home in 2016 for $5 million. They eventually accepted $3.3 million in April 2019. Ironically, the next owner sold the home just three years later for nearly $8 million.