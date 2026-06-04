What is Jason Arnott's Net Worth and Salary?

Jason Arnott is a retired Canadian professional ice hockey player who has a net worth of $16 million.

Jason Arnott played 18 seasons in the NHL and is best known as a powerful two-way center who scored one of the most memorable goals in New Jersey Devils history. During the 2000 Stanley Cup Finals, Arnott scored the Cup-clinching goal in double overtime of Game 6 against the Dallas Stars, giving the Devils their second championship and permanently securing his place in franchise history.

Over the course of his career, Arnott played for the Edmonton Oilers, New Jersey Devils, Dallas Stars, Nashville Predators, Washington Capitals, and St. Louis Blues. He was drafted 7th overall by Edmonton in 1993, quickly emerged as one of the NHL's top young forwards, and eventually became a respected veteran captain and playoff performer. Arnott finished his NHL career with more than 900 points, more than 400 goals, and an estimated $40 million to $43 million in total salary.

Early Life

Jason William Arnott was born on October 11, 1974, in Collingwood, Ontario, Canada. He grew up playing hockey in Ontario and developed into a highly regarded junior player thanks to his combination of size, skating, scoring touch, and physical edge.

Arnott played major junior hockey for the Oshawa Generals of the Ontario Hockey League. His time in Oshawa made him one of the top prospects in the 1993 NHL Draft. At 6-foot-5, he had the frame of a power forward but the skill set of a top-line center, making him an especially attractive prospect in an era when NHL teams placed a premium on size down the middle.

Edmonton Oilers

The Edmonton Oilers selected Jason Arnott with the 7th overall pick in the 1993 NHL Draft. He immediately joined the NHL and had an excellent rookie season in 1993-94, scoring 33 goals and 68 points. His debut season established him as one of the league's most promising young players, and he finished as a finalist for the Calder Memorial Trophy, which is awarded to the NHL's top rookie.

Arnott spent the first several years of his career in Edmonton during a transitional period for the Oilers. The franchise was no longer the dynasty of the Wayne Gretzky and Mark Messier era, but it was trying to build around a younger core. Arnott became one of the team's most important offensive players, using his size and shot to produce consistently.

Despite his promise, Arnott's time in Edmonton eventually ended with a trade. In January 1998, the Oilers traded him to the New Jersey Devils, a move that would change the trajectory of his career.

New Jersey Devils and Stanley Cup Goal

Arnott joined a Devils team that was already one of the NHL's strongest defensive clubs. New Jersey had won the Stanley Cup in 1995 and remained built around a disciplined system, elite goaltending, and a deep forward group.

Arnott became part of the famous "A Line" with Patrik Elias and Petr Sykora. The trio gave the Devils an explosive offensive unit to go along with their defensive identity. Arnott's size and shot, Elias' creativity, and Sykora's finishing ability made the line one of the most dangerous in hockey.

His defining moment came on June 10, 2000. In double overtime of Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Finals against the Dallas Stars, Arnott scored the championship-winning goal. The goal gave New Jersey a 2-1 win in the game and a 4-2 series victory. For Arnott, it was the peak moment of his career and one of the most famous goals in Devils history.

He remained with New Jersey until 2002, when he was traded to the Dallas Stars in a deal that sent him to the team he had beaten for the Cup two years earlier.

Dallas Stars and Nashville Predators

Arnott had some of his best statistical seasons with the Dallas Stars. He gave the team a big, skilled center who could play in all situations and contribute on the power play. His best season came in 2005-06, when he scored 32 goals and set a career high with 76 points.

That career year made Arnott one of the top free agents on the market. In 2006, he signed with the Nashville Predators, where he became one of the most important players in franchise history. Nashville was still a relatively young NHL franchise at the time, and Arnott brought size, scoring, playoff experience, and credibility.

He eventually became captain of the Predators and helped lead the team through some of its most important early years. His presence gave Nashville a proven top-line center and a veteran leader as the franchise worked to establish itself in a nontraditional hockey market.

Later Career

In 2010, Arnott was traded back to the New Jersey Devils. His second stint with the team was brief, and he was later dealt to the Washington Capitals during the 2010-11 season. In Washington, he added veteran depth to a talented team led by Alex Ovechkin and Nicklas Backstrom.

Arnott played his final NHL season with the St. Louis Blues in 2011-12. He remained productive, scoring 17 goals and providing the Blues with experience, size, and leadership. In 2013, he agreed to a contract with the New York Rangers, but the deal was voided after he failed his team physical. He officially announced his retirement in November 2013.

Arnott finished his NHL career with 1,244 regular-season games, 417 goals, 521 assists, and 938 points. In the playoffs, he added 32 goals and 73 points in 122 games.

Contracts, Salaries & Career Earnings

During his 18-season NHL career, Jason Arnott earned an estimated $40 million to $43 million in total salary. His early rookie and restricted free-agent contracts from the 1990s are not as thoroughly documented as modern NHL contracts, but his later deals provide a clear picture of his earning power.

After being drafted 7th overall by the Edmonton Oilers in 1993, Arnott signed a standard entry-level contract. At the time, rookie deals typically included base salaries below $1 million, with signing bonuses and performance incentives. He continued to earn steady NHL money through early bridge and restricted free-agent deals with Edmonton and New Jersey.

In 2000, after helping the Devils win the Stanley Cup and following a contract holdout, Arnott signed a two-year, $5.1 million contract with New Jersey. The deal carried an average annual value of $2.55 million and reportedly included another $900,000 in possible performance bonuses. That contract reflected his elevated status after scoring the Stanley Cup-winning goal.

Arnott's largest contract came in 2006, when he signed a five-year, $22.5 million deal with the Nashville Predators. The contract paid him $4.5 million per season from 2006-07 through 2010-11. Even though he was later traded back to New Jersey and then to Washington during the final year of the deal, his $4.5 million salary remained intact.

In 2011, Arnott signed a one-year contract with the St. Louis Blues that included a $2.5 million base salary and up to $375,000 in performance bonuses, giving the deal a maximum value of $2.875 million. He played 72 games that season and scored 17 goals, likely allowing him to hit at least some of those bonus thresholds.

In January 2013, Arnott agreed to a one-year veteran contract with the New York Rangers worth roughly $1.6 million to $1.7 million. However, the deal was voided after he failed his physical, and he never played another NHL game.

Personal Life

Jason Arnott is married to Dina Arnott. After retiring from hockey, he largely stepped away from the spotlight, though he has remained connected to the sport and to the teams and communities where he spent his playing career.

For hockey fans, Arnott's career is remembered for more than just his size and statistics. He was a rare player who combined top-line skill, physical strength, playoff experience, and leadership. Most of all, he will always be remembered for the double-overtime goal that ended the 2000 Stanley Cup Finals and gave the New Jersey Devils one of the greatest moments in franchise history.