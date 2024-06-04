What Is Jarret Stoll's Net Worth?

Jarret Stoll is a retired Canadian professional ice hockey player who has a net worth of $20 million. Jarret Stoll is best known for his time playing center for popular teams such as the Edmonton Oilers, Los Angeles Kings, New York Rangers, and Minnesota Wild.

Stoll had a successful career, winning the Stanley Cup twice with the Los Angeles Kings in 2012 and 2014. After hanging up his skates he stayed around the rink giving back to the sport he loves by helping shape the next generation of hockey stars as part of the Kings' player development department.

Early Life

Jarret Lee Stoll was born on June 24, 1982 in Melville, Saskatchewan, Canada to Tim and Sherri Stoll. He grew up in a sporting household, with both his siblings also being hockey players.

He started playing hockey at an early age in Neudorf, a tiny town in Saskatchewan. As his skills got sharper he transitioned to minor hockey in Melville and then to Yorkton where he attended St. Paul's Elementary School. In 1997, he helped the Yorkton Bantam Triple-A Terriers clinch the Western Canadian Championship.

Following his success in the bantam championship, Stoll joined the Saskatoon Blazers of the Saskatchewan Midget Triple-A Hockey League and attended St. Joseph High School while in Saskatoon.

Before joining the Blazers Stoll had already been selected by the Edmonton Ice as the first overall pick of the 1997 WHL Bantam Draft. So, at the end of the 1997–98 season, he joined them and began his junior career. The team later relocated to Cranbrook, British Columbia and was renamed the Kootenay Ice.

Stoll played for the Kootenay Ice for his entire junior career and was named the team captain in his third year. He then capped off an impressive junior career by leading the Ice to a Memorial Cup championship.

He also represented Canada twice at the World Junior Hockey Championships, winning a bronze medal in 2001 and a silver medal in 2002. He was subsequently named captain of Team Canada.

Edmonton Oilers

Stoll was selected by the Calgary Flames as the 46th overall pick in the 2000 NHL Entry Draft but contract negotiations fell apart. The Flames arranged to trade him to the Toronto Maple Leafs but they couldn't seal the deal before the deadline. He eventually re-entered the NHL Entry Draft in 2002 and was selected by the Edmonton Oilers as the 36th overall pick.

He played for the Hamilton Bulldogs (the Edmonton Oilers' AHL affiliate) before earning his promotion to the Oilers team. During this time, he played in four NHL games and recorded an assist as his first professional career point. In 2003-04, Stoll became a full-time member of the Oilers squad.

During the 2004-05 lockout season he returned to the AHL to play with the Edmonton Roadrunners and resumed with the Oilers in the 2005–06 season. That season, Stoll made his first Stanley Cup playoffs appearance and scored the game-winning goal of the Western Conference Quarter-finals against the Detroit Red Wings.

Los Angeles Kings

Stoll was traded to the Los Angeles Kings in 2008 and signed a four-year deal with them. He had a standout season, netting 18 goals and assisting 23 for a total of 41 points. In 2012, he and the Kings won their first Stanley Cup. Following that success he extended his contract for three years and went on to win his second Stanley Cup in 2014.

New York Rangers and Minnesota Wild

In 2015, Stoll, who wasn't tied to any team, inked a one-year deal with the New York Rangers. After a disappointing 29-game stretch during which he managed one goal and three points, the Rangers let him go. Subsequently, the Minnesota Wild picked him up towards the end of that season.

After a brief spell with the Wild he again was a free agent but failed to land an NHL contract. He then opted for a professional try-out agreement (PTO) to join the Columbus Blue Jackets training camp in 2016. Sadly, his time at the camp was short-lived as he got released after a month.

On December 15, 2016 he accepted a job offer as a talent scout for the Los Angeles Kings, marking the end of an amazing ice hockey career.

Career Earnings

When Stoll joined the Edmonton Oilers in 2005 he signed a one-year deal worth just over half a million. Not too bad for a young guy who was just getting started. The next year, the Oilers must've liked what they saw because they locked him down with a two-year, $4.4 million contract. That's an average of $2.2 million per year.

Like any athlete, he aimed for bigger things. In 2008 he hit the jackpot by signing a four-year $14.4 million contract with the LA Kings. In 2012 he accepted a three-year extension worth $9.75 million, guaranteeing him an annual income of $3.25 million on average.

Once his time with the Kings was up, he signed a one-year deal worth $800,000 with the New York Rangers in 2015.

Personal Life

Stoll hosted a couple of annual charity golf tournaments in his hometown from 2006 to 2011, with proceeds going to his foundation.

Aside from being charitable, he's a family man. He married sportscaster Erin Andrews in 2017 and they have a son together. They also share a beautiful Los Angeles home that was featured on MTV Cribs in 2011.

In 2015, Stoll had a run-in with the law when he was arrested for cocaine and ecstasy possession at a pool party in Vegas. The felony drug charge was dismissed in a plea deal with prosecutors where he pleaded guilty to a reduced misdemeanor charge of two counts of disorderly conduct. As part of his punishment, he was assigned 32 hours of community service and mandated to attend a rehabilitation facility.

Real Estate

In June 2007, Jarret paid $3.645 million for a home in Hermosa Beach, California. Today this home is worth $8-10 million.