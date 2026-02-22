What is Jack Hughes' net worth and salary?

Jack Hughes is an American professional hockey player who has a net worth of $16 million.

Selected first overall in the 2019 NHL Draft by the New Jersey Devils, Hughes entered the league as a slight, creative playmaker with elite skating and vision. Early in his career, critics questioned whether his lean frame could withstand the physical grind of the NHL. Within a few seasons, those doubts were silenced. By 2022–23, Hughes had transformed into a dynamic, point-per-game center and set a Devils franchise record with 99 points in a single season. His blend of speed, hockey IQ, and confidence made him the offensive engine of a resurgent Devils roster. Internationally, he cemented his legacy in 2026 by scoring the overtime gold medal winner for Team USA at the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics, delivering the country's first men's Olympic hockey gold since the 1980 "Miracle on Ice." Still in his mid-20s, Hughes represents both the present and future of American hockey.

Early Life and Hockey Lineage

Jack Hughes was born on May 14, 2001, in Orlando, Florida, into what is widely considered the most accomplished modern hockey family in the United States.

His father, Jim Hughes, is a former player and longtime coach who served as Director of Player Development for the Toronto Maple Leafs. His mother, Ellen Weinberg-Hughes, was a standout multi-sport athlete at the University of New Hampshire and earned a silver medal with Team USA at the 1992 Women's World Championships.

Jack is the middle of three elite hockey-playing brothers. His older brother, Quinn Hughes, developed into a Norris Trophy-winning defenseman and later joined the Minnesota Wild. His younger brother, Luke Hughes, became Jack's teammate on the Devils' blue line.

Hughes is Jewish and had a Bar Mitzvah growing up, celebrating Passover with his family. He has since become one of the most prominent Jewish athletes in professional sports.

The Path to the Pros

Rather than follow his brothers to college hockey, Hughes took an accelerated path through the U.S. National Team Development Program.

At the USNTDP, he broke longstanding records, finishing as the program's all-time leader in assists with 154 and total points with 228, surpassing stars such as Auston Matthews and Patrick Kane.

In the 2019 NHL Draft, the New Jersey Devils selected Hughes first overall. He became the first player to go directly from the USNTDP to the NHL without playing in college or the CHL, immediately stepping into the spotlight as a franchise cornerstone.

NHL Career Milestones

Hughes' rookie season was a physical wake-up call. Lean and youthful, he struggled against stronger opponents and posted modest offensive totals. Questions emerged about whether he had been rushed.

Over the next several seasons, he added strength and confidence while maintaining his elite skating and creativity. His breakout arrived in 2022–23 when he recorded 43 goals and 56 assists for 99 points, setting a single-season franchise record for the Devils. That performance cemented his status as a franchise centerpiece and earned him the first of three consecutive NHL All-Star selections from 2022 through 2024.

Despite early-career MCL sprains and upper-body injuries, Hughes matured into a durable, high-impact player. His game is defined less by brute force and more by anticipation, vision, and precision. He manipulates defenders with edge work and puck control, thriving in tight spaces and high-pressure moments.

Olympic Gold and the "Golden Goal"

On February 22, 2026, Hughes delivered one of the most dramatic moments in modern American hockey history at the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics.

In a fiercely contested gold medal matchup between the United States and Canada, Hughes took a high stick to the mouth from Sam Bennett during the third period, spitting blood onto the ice. The Americans failed to convert on the ensuing four-minute power play, and the game remained deadlocked at 1–1 heading into overtime.

Three-on-three sudden death decided the championship. After a missed Canadian rush led by Connor McDavid, Hughes made a crucial hustle play to transition the puck up ice. Defenseman Zach Werenski gained possession in the offensive zone and slid a pass across the slot. Hughes streaked in and finished cleanly, beating the goaltender to secure the United States' first Olympic men's hockey gold medal since the 1980 "Miracle on Ice."

The image of Hughes celebrating with a gap-toothed grin as teammates, including his brother Quinn, rushed the ice became an instant classic. In a tournament that marked the return of NHL players to Olympic competition for the first time since 2014, Hughes stood tallest among the sport's elite. The once undersized rookie who struggled to handle NHL physicality had just shed blood and teeth for his country and delivered a defining moment on the international stage.

Contracts, Salaries, and Earnings

Hughes' financial trajectory reflects a modern NHL philosophy of locking up elite young talent early. As of the 2025–26 season, Hughes has earned approximately $37.275 million in NHL salary and signing bonuses. By the time the contract expires in 2030, his career on-ice earnings will exceed $66 million.

His entry-level contract from 2019 to 2022 was worth $11.325 million, including performance bonuses, with a $925,000 base cap hit.

In November 2021, before he posted his 99-point season, Hughes signed an eight-year, $64 million extension with an $8 million average annual value. At the time, it was viewed as a calculated gamble by the Devils. Today, it is widely regarded as one of the best-value deals in the league.

The contract is front-loaded:

2022–23: $9 million

2023–24: $8.5 million

2024–25: $8.5 million

2025–26: $8.5 million

2026–27: $8 million, when a no-trade clause begins

2027–28: $7.5 million

2028–30: $7 million annually

Compared to fellow 100-point players such as Nathan MacKinnon and Auston Matthews, who command more than $12 million annually, Hughes' $8 million cap hit gives the Devils significant flexibility while receiving elite production.

Off the ice, Hughes has become a marketing focal point. He served as the cover athlete for "NHL 25" by EA Sports and has appeared in national campaigns for Chipotle. Additional partnerships include Molecule Sleep and Great Clips, reinforcing his growing status as one of the NHL's most marketable young stars.