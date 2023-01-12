Guy Lafleur Net Worth:

What was Guy Lafleur's Net Worth?

Guy Lafleur was a Canadian professional hockey player who had a net worth of $10 million at the time of his passing. Guy "The Flower" Lafleur was known for becoming the first NHL player ever to score 50 goals and 100 points across six consecutive seasons and was a five-time Stanley Cup champion.

Early Life

Guy Damien Lafleur was born on September 20, 1951, in Thurso, Quebec. Lafleur played right wing and first played for the Quebec Junior Aces in the Quebec Junior Hockey League from 1966 to 1969. He then played for the Quebec Remparts in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League from 1969 to 1971.

NHL Career

Guy Lafleur was the #1 overall pick by the Montreal Canadiens in the 1971 National Hockey League Draft. He played for the Canadiens from 1971 to 1985. Lafleur finished his career playing for the New York Rangers from 1988 to 1989 and for the Quebec Nordiques from 1989 to 1991. He also represented Canada in international competition in 1976 and 1981.

Lafleur became the first player in the NHL to ever score 50 goals and 100 points in six consecutive seasons. During his 17 season career, Lafleur won five Stanley Cup Championships. Over his career, he also won three Art Ross Trophies, three Lester B. Pearson Awards, two Hart Memorial Trophies, and a Conn Smythe Trophy.

In honor of him, the Guy Lafleur Award of Excellence was introduced in 1985. And in 1988, Lafleur was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame. He was enshrined into the Canadian Sports Hall of Fame in 1996. In 2017, Lafleur was named one of the 100 Greatest NHL Players in history, and in 2022 was named to the Order of Hockey in Canada.

Contracts & Career Earnings

In April of 1973, Lafleur signed a ten-year, $1 million contract with the Montreal Canadiens that started at $85k per season and grew to $100k per year. In September of 1982, he signed a three-year deal with the Canadiens that paid him $375k per season. He earned $400k in 1985 despite not playing and retiring for the first time.

Some of his sponsors included Yoplait, GM, and Koho from which he earned an additional $100k during the 1978-1979 season, and $100k more was earned from Hairfax International in 1989-1990.

Over his NHL career, Guy Lafleur earned nearly $4.5 million.

Personal Life

Upon retiring, Guy operated a helicopter rental and transportation company. A licensed helicopter pilot himself, Lafleur was the copilot when Tampa Bay Lightning's Andre Roy proposed to his fiance with the Stanley Cup serving as the ring bearer.

Guy Lafleur also owned some restaurants, "Guy Lafleur Mikes Signature" in Berthierville, Quebec, and "Bleu, Blanc, Rouge!" in Rosemere, Quebec, the latter of which he sold in December of 2012.

In 2019, Lafleur's health issues started, and he had to have an open heart surgery with five bypasses. He had a cancerous lobe removed from his left lung in November, and in October of 2020, he was diagnosed with cancer in his right lung. Guy Lafleur died on April 22, 2022, at the age of 70.