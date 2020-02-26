Garrett Mitchell net worth: Garrett Mitchell is a Canadian professional hockey player who has a net worth of $1.5 million. He is best known for his minor league hockey career.

Garrett Mitchell was born in Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada in September 1991. He is a right winger who shoots right handed. Mitchell played for the Regina Pat Canadians of the SMHL from 2006 to 2007. He played for the Regina Pats of the Western Hockey League from 2006 to 2011 and also played for the Hersey Bears in the American Hockey League. Garrett Mitchell was drafted #175 overall by the Washington Capitals in the 2009 National Hockey League Draft. He played for the South Carolina Stingrays in the ECHL and then played for the Hershey Bears through 2017. Mitchell spent his only season in the NHL with the Capitals during 2016-1 and then played for the Bears and in Slovakia. He has also represented Canada in international competition.