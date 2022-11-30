Evgeni Malkin Net Worth:

What is Evgeni Malkin's Net Worth and Salary?

Evgeni Malkin is a Russian professional ice hockey player who has a net worth of $60 million. Evgeni Malkin is best known for his career in the NHL with the Pittsburgh Penguins. With the team, he won the Stanley Cup in 2009, 2016, and 2017, and earned such prestigious awards as the Art Ross Trophy and the Hart Trophy. Malkin has also played with his hometown club Metallurg Magnitogorsk, and has competed for the Russian national team at numerous World Championships and Winter Olympic Games.

Early Life

Evgeni Malkin was born on July 31, 1986 in Magnitogorsk in what was then the Russian SFSR in the Soviet Union. His mother is Natalia, and his father is Vladimir, a former iron and steel worker and ice hockey player. He has an older brother named Denis. Malkin got into skating at the early age of three, and joined his first organized hockey league just two years later.

Career Beginnings

Malkin began his professional ice hockey career playing for the junior and senior teams of his hometown club, Metallurg Magnitogorsk. He also made his debut on the Russian international team, winning the bronze medal at the 2003 U18 World Championships.

Pittsburgh Penguins

In the 2004 NHL Entry Draft, Malkin was drafted second overall by the Pittsburgh Penguins. However, his debut for the team was delayed due to a transfer dispute between the NHL and the IIHF involving his obligations to his Russian team. After the dispute was cleared up – and following a dislocated shoulder in the preseason – Malkin finally made his NHL debut in October of 2006. He went on to immediately establish himself as a formidable player, setting a modern NHL record by scoring a goal in each of his first six games. Malkin concluded his rookie season with 33 goals and 85 points, earning him the Calder Memorial Trophy as the top rookie of the year. He had continued success in his sophomore season, scoring his first NHL hat-trick and coming in second place for the Art Ross Trophy. Moreover, the Penguins made it to the 2008 Stanley Cup Final, where they were defeated by the Detroit Red Wings. The Penguins returned to the Stanley Cup Final in 2009 in a rematch with the Red Wings; this time, they won. Malkin received the Conn Smythe Trophy as the MVP of the playoffs and also claimed his first Art Ross Trophy.

Malkin was sidelined for the majority of the 2010-11 season due to a torn ACL and MCL and resulting surgery. He came back incredibly strong the following season, scoring 50 goals for the first time in his career and winning the Hart Trophy as the MVP of the NHL. Due to the 2012-13 NHL lockout, Malkin made a return to Russia to play for Magnitogorsk, where he remained for most of the season. Coming back to the US for the end of the NHL season, he helped lead the Penguins to the playoffs. He and the team made it to another playoffs in 2014. Malkin had two of his greatest seasons in 2015-16 and 2016-17, leading the Penguins to consecutive Stanley Cup titles. Later, in 2019, he reached a milestone when he scored his 1,000th NHL point.

Career Earnings

During his NHL career so far, Evgeni Malkin earned $126 million in total salary. As of this writing that makes him the fifth highest-earning hockey player in NHL history.

International Career

Beyond the NHL, Malkin has been prolific on the international ice hockey stage as part of the Russian national team. After his debut and bronze medal at the 2003 World U18 Championships, he captained his team to a gold medal at the 2004 World U18 Championships. Also in 2004, Malkin debuted at the World Junior Championships. The next year, he led Russia to a silver at the World Junior Championships, and to a bronze at the World Championships. Malkin went on to pull triple duty in 2006, competing in the World Junior Championships, the World Championships, and the Winter Olympics, winning a silver at the former. In 2007, he claimed bronze at the World Championships. Malkin won further medals at the World Championships in 2010, 2012, 2014, 2015, and 2019, including two golds. He also competed with the Russian team at the Winter Olympics in 2010 and 2014.

Personal Life

In late 2015, Malkin got engaged to Russian television personality Anna Kasterova. The couple had a son in the spring of 2016.

Evgeni Malkin owns a restaurant in his hometown of Magnitogorsk. The inside of the establishment is designed to resemble a prison.