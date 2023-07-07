Info Category: Richest Athletes › Hockey Net Worth: $30 Million Date of Birth: Feb 28, 1973 (50 years old) Place of Birth: London Gender: Male Height: 6 ft 3 in (1.93 m) Profession: Ice hockey player Nationality: Canada 💰 Compare Eric Lindros' Net Worth

What is Eric Lindros' net worth?

Eric Lindros is a retired Canadian retired professional hockey player who has a net worth of $30 million.

Eric Lindros played in the NHL from 1992 to 2007 with the Philadelphia Flyers, New York Rangers, Toronto Maple Leafs, and Dallas Stars. With the Flyers in the mid-90s, he won the Hart Memorial Trophy and the Lester B. Pearson Award. On the world stage, Lindros represented Canada in the World Junior Championships, World Championships, Canada Cup, and Winter Olympics, winning gold in the 2002 Salt Lake City Games.

Contracts, Salary and Career Earnings

Eric Lindros' career NHL earnings were $49,446,800. His highest salary was $8,500,000 in 1998-99. His career earnings rank him 204th all-time in NHL history.

Here is a breakdown of his NHL contracts and salaries per year:

1992-93: $3,500,000

$3,500,000 1993-94: $3,500,000

$3,500,000 1994-95: $3,640,000

$3,640,000 1995-96: $4,182,000

$4,182,000 1996-97: $4,247,000

$4,247,000 1997-98: $3,748,000

$3,748,000 1998-99: $8,500,000

$8,500,000 1999-00: $8,500,000

$8,500,000 2001-02: $2,100,000

$2,100,000 2002-03: $2,700,000

$2,700,000 2005-06: $1,550,000

In June 1992, when he was 19, Eric signed a five-year $22 million deal with the Flyers that averaged out to an NHL-leading $4.4 million per season.

In December 1997, Eric signed a two-year $16 million deal with the Flyers that once again made him the highest paid NFL player of all time up to that point.

Early Life and Education

Eric Lindros was born on February 28, 1973 in London, Ontario, Canada as the eldest son of Bonnie and Carl. He has a brother named Brett and a sister named Robin. Growing up, Lindros played in Quebec International Pee-Wee Hockey Tournaments with the Toronto Marlboros and Toronto Young Nationals. For his education, he attended Monarch Park and North Toronto Collegiate.

Junior Career

As a teenager playing minor ice hockey, Lindros gained national acclaim for his scoring feats and preternatural physical prowess. With his brother, he played for the Metro Junior St. Michael's Buzzers before moving up to the Ontario Hockey League in 1989. Lindros began his junior career drafted by the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds, which he refused to sign with. He was subsequently traded to the Oshawa Generals, and played parts of three seasons with the team from 1990 to 1992. In his first year, he helped lead the Generals to the J. Ross Robertson Cup and the Memorial Cup, winning the latter. Lindros won many honors during this time, including the Eddie Powers Memorial Trophy, the Red Tilson Trophy, and the CHL Player of the Year Award.

1991 NHL Entry Draft

In the 1991 NHL Entry Draft, Lindros was chosen first overall by the Quebec Nordiques. However, he had previously stated that he would never play for the team due to personal issues with its ownership. Despite this, the Nordiques refused to trade Lindros. The team eventually worked out trades in 1992, resulting in Lindros's move to the Philadelphia Flyers.

Philadelphia Flyers

After joining the Philadelphia Flyers in 1992, Lindros quickly established himself as the team's dominant player due to his prodigious physical strength and scoring ability. He went on to score over 40 goals in each of his first two seasons with the Flyers, and succeeded Kevin Dineen as team captain in 1994. In the lockout-shortened 1995 season, Lindros won the Hart Memorial Trophy as the NHL MVP. That season, he helped lead the Flyers to their first playoff appearance in six years. Lindros later helped lead the team to the 1997 Stanley Cup Finals, which was ultimately won by the Detroit Red Wings.

During his final years with the Flyers, Lindros had a public feud with general manager Bobby Clarke. He also spent a good deal of time on the injured reserve list due to several concussions and other serious injuries, including a collapsed lung. Lindros would play his final season with the Flyers in 1999-2000, which was also plagued by injuries. After he criticized the team's trainers for failing to diagnose his second concussion of the season, he was stripped of his captaincy by Clarke. Lindros subsequently sat out the remainder of the regular season, only returning for Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals. In Game 7, he suffered yet another concussion after being hit by the New Jersey Devils' Scott Stevens. The Devils ended up winning the series.

New York Rangers

After the Flyers refused to deal his rights to his preferred team, the Toronto Maple Leafs, Lindros sat out the entirety of the 2000-01 season. Eventually, in August of 2001, he was traded to the New York Rangers. In the ensuing season, Lindros recorded 37 goals and 36 assists, despite injuries. Although the 2002-03 season was his first that was entirely injury-free, his performance on the ice was underwhelming compared to the previous season. Injuries returned to Lindros in 2003-04, his final season with the Rangers; due to a concussion, he was limited to just 39 games.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Following the canceled 2004-05 NHL season, Lindros signed a one-year contract with the Toronto Maple Leafs for the 2005-06 season. He began the season well, posting 22 points in 32 games, before he suffered a wrist injury in December. Lindros missed 27 games after that. He returned in late February, but re-injured his wrist in early March, ending his season.

Dallas Stars

In the summer of 2006, Lindros signed a one-year contract with the Dallas Stars. He went on to play in 49 regular-season games with the team, plus three games in the 2007 playoffs. In late 2007, Lindros announced his retirement from professional ice hockey playing.

International Playing Career

On the world stage, Lindros played ice hockey as a member of the Canadian national team. He won gold in the 1990 and 1991 World Junior Championships, and claimed the silver medal in the 1992 Winter Olympics in Albertville. Lindros and Canada also won the 1991 Canada Cup. Later, in 2002, he helped Canada win gold in the Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City.

Personal Life

In 2012, Lindros married Quebec businesswoman Kina Lamarche. Together, they have a son named Carl and twins named Sophie and Ryan. The family lives in Toronto.