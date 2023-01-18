Darren McCarty Net Worth:

What is Darren McCarty's Net Worth?

Darren McCarty is a retired Canadian hockey player and NHL analyst who has a net worth of $500,000. Darren McCarty's professional career started in the early 90s when drafted by the Detroit Red Wings where he had a lengthy career as a successful forward.

Early Life

Darren Douglas McCarty was born on April 1, 1972, in Burnaby, British Columbia, Canada. Darren spent most of his childhood in the small town of Leamington, Ontario, playing for the Southpoint Capitals minor teams. From 1989 through 1992, McCarty played for the Belleville Bulls of the Ontario Hockey League. He received the Jim Mahon Memorial Trophy as the top scoring right winger.

NHL Career

In the second round of the 1992 NHL Entry Draft, Darren McCarty was selected by the Detroit Red Wings with the 49th overall pick. He took on the role of the Red Wings enforcer and played with the team for 11 years helping them win their first Stanley Cup in over 40 years. He won four Stanley Cups in total (1997, 1998, 2002, 2008) the latter of which coming after a resurrection of his career in the Red Wings minor system.

After the Red Wings let him go following the restructuring of salary caps in the NHL, McCarty signed with the Calgary Flames but parted company with the team after only two seasons. He played briefly for the Flint Generals in the International Hockey League, and then one more season with the Detroit Red Wings before announcing his retirement in the winter of 2009.

Contracts & Career Earnings

As a rookie, Darren McCarty signed a $200,000 per year contract that came with a $200,000 signing bonus. In 2005, he had his contract bought out by Detroit for $1.7 million and signed a two-year deal with Calgary that would pay him $800,000 per year.

Over his hockey career, McCarty earned more than $17 million in salary and endorsements but, unfortunately, due to some bad business decisions went bankrupt a few years into retirement. In his filing, he claimed he was $6 million in debt to various creditors and had $5,000 in the bank and a $50,000 net worth upon retiring. He claimed he had to live month-to-month on his $636/month NHL pension plus revenues from autographs and promotional appearances.

Personal Life

Darren McCarty married Sheryl Sirmons in 2012, and they live in Clawson, Michigan. He has four kids with his first wife, Cheryl: Griffin, Emerson, Avery, and Gracyn. He agreed in the divorce settlement that she would receive 75% of his income from February 2005 until he retired from the NHL and gave her all the money in their bank accounts before he filed bankruptcy in 2005. Darren also gave her the house he originally purchased for $1.3 million.

After McCarty's father, Craig, was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, Darren started the McCarty Cancer Foundation to raise funds to finance research for the cancer.

Darren McCarty is the lead singer for hard rock band Grinder, and he released an autobiography titled "My Last Fight: The True Story of a Hockey Rock Star" in December of 2013.