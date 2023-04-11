What is Chris Chelios' net worth?

Chris Chelios is a retired American professional hockey player who has a net worth of $80 million. Chris Chelios was a defenseman who played 27 seasons in the NHL. Chelios was drafted #40 by the Montreal Canadiens in the 1981 National Hockey League Draft. He played for Montreal from 1983 to 1990 and then for the Chicago Blackhawks from 1990 to 1999. Chelios played for the Detroit Red Wings from 1999 to 2009. He played for the Atlanta Thrashers from 2009 to 2010 before retiring. During his NHL career, Chelios won three Stanley Cup Championships and was selected to 11 NHL All-Star Games. He was also selected to five NHL First All-Star Teams and won three James Norris Memorial Trophies.

Info Category: Richest Athletes › Hockey Net Worth: $80 Million Date of Birth: Jan 25, 1962 (61 years old) Place of Birth: Chicago Gender: Male Height: 6 ft (1.85 m) Profession: Ice hockey player, Businessperson Nationality: United States of America

Chelios also represented the United States in international competition where he won Gold at the World Cup of Hockey in 1996 and Silver at the 2002 Winter Olympics. Chelios has held records for being the oldest active player in the NHL and playing the most games of any active player in the NHL, as well as most games played in the NHL by a defenseman. In 2013 he was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame.

Career Earnings

Throughout his lengthy NHL career, Chris Chelios earned an estimated total of $61,321,976 in salary. His highest-earning season came in 2002-2003 when he made $5,500,000

Early Life and College

Chris Chelios grew up in Chicago, where he developed a love for ice hockey at a young age. He attended Mount Carmel High School before moving to San Diego, California, where he played for the local minor hockey team. Chelios later returned to the Midwest, enrolling at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where he played college hockey for the Badgers from 1981 to 1983.

During his time at Wisconsin, Chelios quickly established himself as a highly skilled and hard-hitting defenseman. In the 1982-83 season, he played a pivotal role in the Badgers' NCAA Championship win, garnering attention from NHL scouts.

NHL Draft and Montreal Canadiens

The Montreal Canadiens selected Chris Chelios in the second round, 40th overall, in the 1981 NHL Entry Draft. He made his NHL debut during the 1983-84 season and quickly emerged as a force on the blue line. In his first full season with the Canadiens, Chelios won the Stanley Cup in 1986, establishing himself as a vital player for the team. During his time with the Canadiens, Chelios was awarded his first Norris Trophy as the NHL's best defenseman in 1989.

Chicago Blackhawks

In 1990, Chris Chelios was traded to his hometown team, the Chicago Blackhawks. He embraced his new role with the team, quickly becoming one of the league's top defensemen and a fan favorite. Chelios was awarded two more Norris Trophies in 1993 and 1996 during his time with the Blackhawks. His leadership and gritty playing style endeared him to the Chicago fanbase, and he became an integral part of the team's identity.

Detroit Red Wings

In 1999, Chris Chelios was traded to the Detroit Red Wings, where he continued to excel as a defenseman. He won two more Stanley Cups with the Red Wings in 2002 and 2008. Chelios' tenacity and work ethic allowed him to play at a high level well into his 40s, making him one of the oldest players in NHL history.

In 2010, Chelios briefly played for the Atlanta Thrashers before announcing his retirement from professional hockey. His remarkable 26-season NHL career stands as one of the longest in league history.

International Play and Olympic Success

Chris Chelios represented Team USA in four Winter Olympic Games: 1984, 1998, 2002, and 2006. He played a crucial role in the team's silver medal win at the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City, Utah. Chelios' international success further cemented his legacy as one of the greatest American-born hockey players.

Personal Life

Chris and his wife Tracee have been married since 1987. They have four children.

$75 Million Malibu Mansion

In 2003 Chris and Tracee paid $6 million for a 4-bedroom home in Malibu overlooking the famous Paradise Cove Beach. In April 2023 they listed this home for sale for a mind-numbing $75 million.