What is Carey Price's net worth?

Carey Price is a Canadian professional hockey player who has a net worth of $40 million. Carey Price is one of the most accomplished and beloved goaltenders in NHL history, known for his calm demeanor, elite skill, and ability to carry his team in high-pressure moments. Selected 5th overall by the Montreal Canadiens in the 2005 NHL Draft, Price quickly became the franchise's cornerstone and went on to establish himself as one of the league's most dominant netminders. Over his career, he won numerous accolades, including the Vezina Trophy (best goaltender), Hart Trophy (league MVP), and Olympic gold medals with Team Canada. His 2014–15 season, in which he won both the Vezina and Hart Trophies, remains one of the greatest individual seasons ever for a goaltender. Throughout his career, Price was the face of the Canadiens, leading them to the Stanley Cup Final in 2021. Injuries have impacted the later years of his career, but his legacy as one of the greatest goaltenders of his generation is firmly secured.

Early Life and Road to the NHL

Born on August 16, 1987, in Anahim Lake, British Columbia, Carey Price grew up in a tight-knit Indigenous community, where his father, Jerry Price, was also a goaltender drafted by the Philadelphia Flyers in 1978. Recognizing Carey's talent, his father made great sacrifices to ensure he could pursue hockey, including flying him to practices and games by plane due to the remoteness of their home.

Price's junior hockey career took off when he joined the Tri-City Americans in the WHL. He quickly established himself as one of the league's top goaltenders, impressing scouts with his poise, technical skill, and mental toughness. His standout moment came in the 2007 World Junior Championship, where he led Team Canada to a gold medal, earning tournament MVP honors. Later that year, he joined the AHL's Hamilton Bulldogs, winning the Calder Cup and showcasing NHL-ready talent. These performances solidified his position as the Montreal Canadiens' goalie of the future.

NHL Career and Legacy

Price made his NHL debut in 2007 and quickly took over the starting role for the Canadiens. While he had early flashes of brilliance, his career truly took off in the early 2010s, as he evolved into the team's undisputed leader. By the 2014–15 season, Price was at his peak, posting an incredible 1.96 GAA and a .933 save percentage en route to winning the Vezina Trophy (best goaltender), Hart Trophy (league MVP), Ted Lindsay Award (Most Outstanding Player by NHLPA), and William M. Jennings Trophy (fewest goals allowed).

Throughout his career, Price was known for his calm, unshakable presence in net, his elite puck-handling ability, and his ability to single-handedly steal games. He carried Montreal to the 2021 Stanley Cup Final, delivering an all-time great playoff run. Though the Canadiens ultimately fell short, Price's heroics solidified his reputation as one of the greatest playoff performers in recent history.

Injuries began to take a toll in the later years of his career, and after undergoing knee surgery in 2022, Price's ability to return to the NHL remained uncertain. However, his impact on the Canadiens, his leadership in the locker room, and his role in inspiring young Indigenous athletes will remain a defining part of his legacy.

Contracts, Salaries & Career Earnings

Carey Price has been one of the highest-paid goaltenders in NHL history, earning well over $130 million throughout his career. His most lucrative contract came in 2017, when he signed an eight-year, $84 million contract with the Montreal Canadiens. The deal carried an average annual value (AAV) of $10.5 million, making him the highest-paid goalie in NHL history at the time.

His previous contract, signed in 2012, was worth $39 million over six years, cementing his status as an elite goaltender and key franchise player. In total, his career earnings from NHL salaries alone are estimated at over $120 million, not including endorsements.

Off the ice, Price has secured endorsement deals with major brands like CCM, Under Armour, and Pepsi, further adding to his wealth. His marketability as one of the NHL's most recognizable and respected players made him a highly sought-after brand ambassador.

Legacy and Influence

Beyond his on-ice success, Price's influence extends far beyond hockey. As an Indigenous role model, he has inspired countless young players from Indigenous communities across Canada. He has also been heavily involved in charity work, including working with Indigenous youth programs and hospital visits in Montreal.

Price's style of play revolutionized modern goaltending, emphasizing technical efficiency, puck control, and calmness under pressure. He is often cited by younger goalies as their biggest inspiration, and his legacy is likely to live on for generations.

While injuries may have cut short his playing days, Carey Price's impact on the game is undeniable. He will forever be remembered as one of the greatest goaltenders in NHL history, a true leader, and a beloved icon of the Montreal Canadiens.