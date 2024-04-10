What is Auston Matthews's Net Worth and Salary?

Auston Matthews is a professional ice hockey center who has a net worth of $30 million. Auston Matthews plays for the NHL's Toronto Maple Leafs. He has set many franchise and league records since making his debut in 2016, and has won such prestigious awards as the Calder Memorial Trophy, the Rocket Richard Trophy, and the Hart Trophy. Beyond the NHL, Matthews has played with the US men's national junior and senior ice hockey teams.

Early Life

Auston Matthews was born on September 17, 1997 in San Ramon, California as the second of three children of Brian and Ema. He is of Mexican descent on his mother's side, and has two sisters named Alexandria and Breyana. Shortly after Matthews's birth, the family moved to Scottsdale, Arizona. There, Matthews became interested in ice hockey from watching the local Phoenix Coyotes. He eventually began playing with the Arizona Bobcats minor hockey program. Matthews also played in the 2010 Quebec International Pee-Wee Hockey Tournament.

Junior Career

In 2012, Matthews began his junior ice hockey career in the USA Hockey National Team Development Program. That season, he played for the U17 team. With the U18 team the next year, Matthews finished first in USHL scoring with 116 points. At the 2014 IIHF World U18 Championship, he helped lead the US to gold. Matthews did so again at the 2015 IIHF World U18 Championship, where he was named the tournament's MVP after finishing as the tournament's top scorer. At the 2016 World Junior Ice Hockey Championships, the US won the bronze medal.

ZSC Lions

Before he became eligible for the 2016 NHL Entry Draft, Matthews played professionally with the ZSC Lions of the Swiss National League for one season. He finished the regular season as the second top-scorer on the team, and won the NLA Rising Star Award.

Toronto Maple Leafs, 2016-2021

In the 2016 NHL Entry Draft, Matthews was selected first overall by the Toronto Maple Leafs. He went on to have a record-breaking rookie season, becoming the first player in modern NHL history to score four goals on his debut, which he did against the Ottawa Senators in October. Matthews was later named the NHL Rookie of the Month for December after leading all rookies with eight goals and 12 points. In the spring of 2017, he broke the Leafs franchise record for most points in a single season, with his 67th. Just days later, Matthews scored his 40th goal of the season, becoming the second rookie since the 2004-05 season to reach that milestone. The Leafs went on to reach the Stanley Cup playoffs, where they fell to the Washington Capitals. For his incredible rookie season, Matthews won the Calder Memorial Trophy as the top rookie in the NHL. His sophomore season was less productive due to injury, but he still managed to record 34 goals as the Leafs made it to the Stanley Cup playoffs for the second consecutive year.

In early 2019, Matthews signed a new, five-year contract with the Leafs. He finished the 2018-19 season with a then-career high of 73 points as the Leafs made it back to the Stanley Cup playoffs, where they were once again eliminated by the Boston Bruins. In the abbreviated 2019-20 season, Matthews recorded new career highs of 47 goals and 80 points. The season ended disappointingly when the Leafs fell to the Columbus Blue Jackets in the best-of-five qualifying round. Despite another abbreviated season in 2020-21 due to COVID-19-related limitations, Matthews performed exceptionally, recording 41 goals and 66 points. He was awarded the Rocket Richard Trophy as the top goalscorer in the league, making him the first Leafs player ever to win the award. The Leafs went on to advance to the Stanley Cup playoffs, where they were eliminated by the Montreal Canadiens in the first round.

Toronto Maple Leafs, 2021-2023

Due to injury recovery, Matthews missed the first three games of the 2021-22 season, and was slow to start upon his return. However, he soon picked up the pace and had his greatest season yet, setting the Leafs franchise record for goals in a single season, with 60, and reaching 100 points in a single season for the first time in his career. As a result, Matthews won his second consecutive Rocket Richard Trophy. Back in the Stanley Cup playoffs, the Leafs fell to the Tampa Bay Lightning in the first round.

In the 2022 offseason, Matthews won both the Hart Trophy and the Ted Lindsay Award. He continued his success the next season, becoming the fastest Leafs player to reach 500 career points, which he did in a game against the St. Louis Blues in early January. The Leafs went on to face the Tampa Bay Lightning for the second straight year in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. This time, they won, sending them to the second round for the first time in 19 years. However, the Leafs were eliminated in the second round by the Florida Panthers.

Toronto Maple Leafs, 2023-24

In the 2023 offseason, Matthews signed a four-year contract extension with the Leafs. On the Leafs' home opener against the Canadiens, Matthews scored his eighth career hat-trick in the 6-5 win. The very next game, he scored his ninth career hat-trick in a 7-4 win over the Minnesota Wild. In early 2024, Matthews was one of four team captains to draft a team in the 2024 All-Star Game. His team ended up winning 7-4 against Team McDavid in a hard-fought final. For his performance, Matthews was named the All-Star Game MVP.