Alan May net worth: Alan May is a Canadian former professional hockey player who has a net worth of $5 million. He was best known for being the first player from the ECHL to play in the NHL.

Alan May was born in Barrhead, Alberta, Canada in January 1965. He was a right wing who shot right handed. May went undrafted and played in the National Hockey League, the American Hockey League, the International Hockey League, the Atlantic Coast Hockey League, and the Western Professional Hockey League. Alan May started his NHL career and also played for the Edmonton Oilers, Washington Capitals, Dallas Stars, and Calgary Flames. He played in 393 NHL games and had 31 goals, 45 assists, and 1,333 penalty minutes. May holds the record of being traded at the NHL trade deadline four times which was equaled in 2018. He coached the Dallas Stallions roller hockey team in 1999 and has worked as a hockey analyst for NBC Sports Washington.