What is Gary Stevens' net worth?

Gary Stevens is an American horse racing jockey, actor, and sports analyst who has a net worth of $8 million. Gary Stevens is a retired American Hall of Fame jockey renowned for his exceptional achievements in Thoroughbred horse racing. Born on March 6, 1963, in Caldwell, Idaho, Stevens embarked on a career that spanned over four decades, marked by remarkable comebacks, international victories, and a reputation for tactical brilliance. His illustrious career includes multiple victories in Triple Crown races, numerous Breeders' Cup wins, and significant contributions to the sport both on and off the track.

Early Life and Career Beginnings

Raised in a family deeply rooted in horse racing, Stevens was introduced to the sport at an early age. His father, Ron Stevens, was a horse trainer, and his mother, Barbara, was a rodeo queen. Despite being diagnosed with Legg-Calvé-Perthes disease at age six, which required him to wear a leg brace for 19 months, Stevens overcame the odds and began riding American Quarter Horses at bush tracks by age 14. He transitioned to Thoroughbreds at 16 and secured his first professional win at Les Bois Park in Boise, Idaho, in 1979.

Rise to Prominence

Stevens quickly ascended the ranks, becoming the leading jockey at Longacres Racetrack in Washington before moving to Southern California in the early 1980s. His breakthrough came in 1988 when he rode Winning Colors to victory in the Kentucky Derby, becoming one of the few jockeys to win the race aboard a filly. His strategic riding style and ability to perform under pressure earned him widespread acclaim and solidified his status as a top jockey.

Major Career Achievements

Triple Crown Success:

Kentucky Derby: 3 wins (1988 – Winning Colors, 1995 – Thunder Gulch, 1997 – Silver Charm)

Preakness Stakes: 3 wins (1997 – Silver Charm, 2001 – Point Given, 2013 – Oxbow)

Belmont Stakes: 3 wins (1995 – Thunder Gulch, 1998 – Victory Gallop, 2001 – Point Given)

Breeders' Cup Victories: 11 wins, including the Breeders' Cup Classic aboard Mucho Macho Man in 2013.

International Success: Notable victories include the 1998 Dubai World Cup and the 1999 Duke of Edinburgh Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Career Wins: Accumulated 5,187 career victories, placing him among the elite jockeys in the sport's history.

Awards and Honors:

Eclipse Award for Outstanding Jockey (1998)

George Woolf Memorial Jockey Award (1996)

Mike Venezia Memorial Award (1999)

Inducted into the National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame (1997)

Career Earnings

Throughout his career, Stevens' mounts earned over $258 million in purse winnings. Given that jockeys typically earn 5% to 10% of the purse from winning races, Stevens' personal earnings from riding are estimated to be between $12.9 million and $25.8 million, excluding additional income from endorsements, acting roles, and broadcasting.

Riding Style and Legacy

Stevens was celebrated for his tactical intelligence, patience, and ability to position horses optimally during races. His resilience and determination were evident in his multiple comebacks from serious injuries, including knee and hip replacements. Nicknamed "The Bionic Man," Stevens' longevity and success have made him a revered figure in horse racing, inspiring many within the sport.

Personal Life and Post-Retirement

Beyond the racetrack, Stevens ventured into acting, portraying jockey George Woolf in the 2003 film "Seabiscuit" and appearing in the HBO series "Luck." He also authored an autobiography titled "The Perfect Ride" in 2002. After retiring from riding in 2018 due to a neck injury, Stevens transitioned to broadcasting, serving as a racing analyst for networks like NBC Sports and Fox Sports. His insights and experience continue to enrich the horse racing community.