Yoshinobu Yamamoto Signs A New Record Contract For A Starting Pitcher

By on December 22, 2023 in ArticlesSports News

This MLB offseason has been a flurry of spending, particularly for a certain team in southern California. Less than two weeks after the Los Angeles Dodgers set a record by giving Shohei Ohtani a $700 million deal, the team is reaching new heights yet again — this time boosting their pitching rotation by signing Japanese star Yoshinobu Yamamoto to a massive contract.

Yamamoto and the Dodgers agreed to a fully guaranteed 12-year, $325 million deal. In terms of guaranteed money, it's the highest-ever amount for a starting pitcher, surpassing the $324 million the New York Yankees gave Gerrit Cole in 2019. The Yankees were in the Yamamoto sweepstakes, too, though the ace ultimately chose the Dodgers after they put up more money. The New York Mets gave Yamamoto a similar offer to the one from the Dodgers but couldn't win the pitcher's services.

This agreement also means the Dodgers have now surpassed more than $1 billion in free agent spending this offseason, highlighted by Ohtani and Yamamoto. In fact, the Dodgers have committed more money to free agents this offseason than every other team in the major leagues combined.

Koji Watanabe/Getty Images

Beyond Yamamoto's $325 million, the Dodgers owe $50.6 million to the Orix Buffaloes, Yamamoto's previous team. That payment will serve as the posting fee to allow Yamamoto to come to the United States.

Yamamoto is coming off three consecutive seasons of achieving the Triple Crown, winning the Pacific League MVP, and earning the Sawamura Award, which is given to the league's top pitcher. Now, he'll get to flash his stuff against the MLB's best — and he's getting an incredible pay raise to do it.

Last season, the Buffaloes signed Yamamoto to a $4.9 million contract. It's a record contract for that franchise. Yamamoto will be making more than five times that amount every year with the Dodgers; his contract averages a little more than $27 million per year.

While Ohtani's deal includes $680 million in deferred money, Yamamoto will make all of his salary during the 12-year duration of the contract. He'll receive a $50 million signing bonus and has two opt-outs throughout the deal.

Ohtani offered to defer the majority of his contract so the Dodgers could sign talent around him. Based on their offseason so far, it's safe to say they've put that financial flexibility to good use.

Shohei Ohtani Articles
Did we make a mistake?
Submit a correction suggestion and help us fix it!
Submit a Correction
Search
  1. Brad Pitt Net Worth
    Brad
    Pitt
  2. Taraji P. Henson Net Worth
    Taraji
    P. Henson
  3. Eddie Murphy Net Worth
    Eddie
    Murphy
  4. Travis Scott Net Worth
    Travis
    Scott
  5. Quentin Tarantino Net Worth
    Quentin
    Tarantino
  6. Dick Van Dyke Net Worth
    Dick
    Van Dyke
  7. Rihanna Net Worth
    Rihanna
  8. Dolly Parton Net Worth
    Dolly
    Parton
  9. Floyd Mayweather Net Worth
    Floyd
    Mayweather
  10. Katy Perry Net Worth
    Katy
    Perry
  11. Kanye West Net Worth
    Kanye
    West
  12. Justin Bieber Net Worth
    Justin
    Bieber
  13. Conor McGregor Net Worth
    Conor
    McGregor
  14. Rudy Giuliani Net Worth
    Rudy
    Giuliani
  15. Scarlett Johansson Net Worth
    Scarlett
    Johansson
  16. Cardi B Net Worth
    Cardi
    B