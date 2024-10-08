Why Is Michael Jordan Suing NASCAR And Its CEO?

By on October 8, 2024 in ArticlesSports News

This shouldn't come as a surprise, but Michael Jordan is one of the greatest basketball players to ever take the court. He won six titles with the Chicago Bulls, winning Finals MVP every time. He also made 14 All-Star appearances, won five MVP awards, and earned 10 All-NBA First Team nods. Perhaps most impressively, he joined the Looney Tunes to defeat the Monstars in Space Jam.

Jordan has been retired from the NBA for over two decades, though he's continued to grow his net worth through various business endeavors and sponsorships. While Jordan Brand is the most notable, he also founded the NASCAR team 23XI Racing in 2020 alongside his business partner Curtis Polk and driver Denny Hamlin.

Now, 23XI Racing and another team, Front Row Motorsports, are suing NASCAR and CEO Jim France. The lawsuit alleges that NASCAR hasn't been transparent and has anticompetitive rules in place. Jordan added in a statement that "the way NASCAR is run today is unfair to teams, drivers, sponsors, and fans."

Logan Riely/Getty Images

A major point of contention is that NASCAR has too much control over its teams. It purchases premier racetracks, reportedly makes teams buy their parts from specific suppliers, and doesn't let teams race in other stock car events.

In many other sports leagues, teams operate independently. Though there are certain rules, such as adhering to salary caps and being forthcoming about injuries, team owners and their staffs can run things as they see fit. The France family owns NASCAR, and that private ownership model puts teams at the beck and call of the league.

23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports also believe the revenue-sharing model makes it challenging to earn a profit. NASCAR teams spend about $18 million per season to operate, and they haven't been earning it back. Front Row Motorsports has been in operation since 2005. Bob Jenkins, the team's owner, has never had a profitable season.

On the other side, NASCAR seems to be rolling in dough. It signed a new media deal with a $7.7 billion valuation, partnering with Fox, NBC, Amazon Prime, and Warner Bros. Discovery.

The two teams are seeking discovery from NASCAR and France, which means they're looking to gather and exchange evidence of wrongdoing. 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports are also seeking monetary damages for anticompetitive terms.

23XI Racing and driver Tyler Reddick won its first championship last month. We'll see if they score another victory here.

Did we make a mistake?
Submit a correction suggestion and help us fix it!
Submit a Correction
Search
  1. Molly Shannon Net Worth
    Molly
    Shannon
  2. Gwyneth Paltrow Net Worth
    Gwyneth
    Paltrow
  3. Saul Alvarez Net Worth
    Saul
    Alvarez
  4. Taylor Swift Net Worth
    Taylor
    Swift
  5. Mike Markkula Net Worth
    Mike
    Markkula
  6. Caroline Wozniacki Net Worth
    Caroline
    Wozniacki
  7. Selena Gomez Net Worth
    Selena
    Gomez
  8. Kylian Mbappé Net Worth
    Kylian
    Mbappé
  9. Maximillion Cooper Net Worth
    Maximillion
    Cooper
  10. Camila Cabello Net Worth
    Camila
    Cabello
  11. Joe Francis Net Worth
    Joe
    Francis
  12. Keanu Reeves Net Worth
    Keanu
    Reeves
  13. Jeff Probst Net Worth
    Jeff
    Probst
  14. Diddy Net Worth
    Diddy
  15. Benny Medina Net Worth
    Benny
    Medina
  16. Jensen Ackles Net Worth
    Jensen
    Ackles
  17. Nicole Murphy Net Worth
    Nicole
    Murphy