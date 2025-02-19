Why Alex Bregman Turned Down Larger Offers To Sign A Short-Term Deal With The Red Sox

Alex Bregman was a major contributor to the Houston Astros' multiple championship runs over the past decade. Yet, after the 2024 season, it felt like it was time for a change of scenery. Bregman became one of the top free agents in a loaded class. With spring training mere days away, Bregman has finally found a new home with the Boston Red Sox.

The deal is worth $120 million over three seasons. Per ESPN's Buster Olney, the agreement features "significant deferrals," with about $30 million coming Bregman's way after the three years are up. The contract also includes player options after each year, so Bregman could opt out and sign elsewhere (or a longer deal with the Red Sox).

Bregman reunites with his former bench coach in Houston, as Alex Cora is the current manager of the Red Sox. While that friendship is strong, Bregman turned down larger offers from three other teams to sign with Boston.

Even with $30 million deferred, Bregman will still make $30 million per season. Sure, it's not the $51 million per year that Juan Soto signed for earlier this offseason, by that was a record-setting contract. Some of the other deals on the table wouldn't have paid nearly as much, per MLB.com's Mark Feinsand. The Chicago Cubs reportedly offered Bregman four years and $120 million; it's the same total value as the contract Bregman signed, but with an extra year added on.

The Astros tried to keep Bregman, too—their deal was worth $165 million over six seasons. The Detroit Tigers offered the largest amount of money, a $171.5 million contract over six seasons. That would pay Bregman about $28.5 million per year.

The high average annual value was a big reason Bregman signed with the Red Sox, but the shorter deal also gives him more flexibility. He turns 31 at the end of March, so he'll be 33 by the time this contract is up. That puts him in a position to sign another large deal at the end of the 2027 season. The ability to opt out after each year is a key benefit, too.

Suppose Bregman plays at an All-Star level over these next few seasons. He could then sign a hefty deal with the Red Sox or another team. If that deal is worth north of $17 million per year—which feels like a reasonable assumption—he'll have surpassed what the Tigers offered this go-round in the same amount of time.

It's a bit of a combo of betting on himself and taking the most money available now. Not every deal is a win-win like that, and Bregman took advantage of the situation.