Who's Going To Be Baseball's Next Half-Billion Dollar Player?

When Juan Soto signed his record-breaking contract with the Mets this offseason—worth a whopping $765 million—it turned heads around the league. After all, we were only a year removed from Shohei Ohtani inking a $700 million deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Naturally, curious people might wonder: Could a player top Soto's contract? Is it possible we'll see someone sign for $800 million?

That's an unlikely scenario, but we very well could have another $500 million player in the coming years. Soto, Ohtani, and Vlad Guerrero Jr., who signed a $500 million extension with the Blue Jay in April, are the only three players in MLB history to earn a contract worth at least half a billion dollars. Here are four other players who could join that exclusive list.

Kyle Tucker, Chicago Cubs, CF

After seven seasons in Houston, the Astros traded Kyle Tucker to the Chicago Cubs in a blockbuster move. The Cubs hope that Tucker, who won a World Series championship and has reached three straight All-Star rosters, can inject a winning culture into the locker room. So far, the trade has looked like a good move. Tucker is playing well, and the Cubs sit atop the National League Central. Tucker also happens to be in the final year of his contract, which means he'll aim for a big payday this offseason. He's one of the best power and speed guys in the league and is still under 30. The biggest deterrent to half a billion dollars is a possible lockout after the 2026 season. Owners might be hesitant to give out big deals knowing the league's collective bargaining agreement could change how contracts are structured.

Gunnar Henderson, Baltimore Orioles, SS

Gunnar Henderson has put up gaudy numbers in his two full seasons in the major leagues. He won the American League Rookie of the Year in 2023 and finished fourth in MVP voting last season, earning his first All-Star nod in the process. He'll turn 24 in June and become a free agent when he's 27. Should Henderson continue his solid production, which includes strong play at a valued position and a WAR north of 15, he'll be in high demand. The Orioles would love to sign him for the long term, though if this subpar season continues into the coming years, he might look to join another team.

Elly De La Cruz, Cincinnati Reds, SS

Elly De La Cruz is one of the more electrifying players in the Major Leagues. His speed is unquestionable—he's only in his third season and has stolen well over 100 bases in his career, including a league-leading 67 last year. To reach half a billion dollars, though, he'll need more consistency in other areas at the plate. He also led the league with 207 strikeouts; he strikes out about one in every three at-bats. De La Cruz's WAR is okay (5.2 last season) and his power numbers aren't bad, but he'll need to demonstrate excellent play for quite some time before hitting free agency in 2029.

Tarik Skubal, Detroit Tigers, P

At some point, a pitcher will reach the $500 million milestone. The highest contract for a pitcher so far is the $325 million deal Yoshinobu Yamamoto signed with the Dodgers. Tarik Skubal may not hit $500 million, but based on how his career has gone so far, he could very well surpass what Yamamoto received. He's coming off an AL Cy Young award where he led the majors in wins, WAR, and strikeouts. He'll become a free agent in 2027 as a 30-year-old. If he contends for another Cy Young over the next two seasons, he could command a $40 million per year salary, which would at least put him in the conversation to make history as a pitcher.