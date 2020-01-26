What Was Kobe Bryant's Net Worth At The Time Of His Death?

We are absolutely shocked to hear the news today that NBA legend Kobe Bryant died this morning in a helicopter crash at the age of 41. Details are scant. We know that his helicopter crashed in Calabasas, California early this morning. He was traveling with at least three other people. There were reportedly a total of 5 people aboard. According to TMZ, Kobe's wife Vanessa Bryant was NOT among the passengers. Naturally when someone as insanely famous and successful as Kobe dies, many people are curious about their net worth. So let's break it down.

Kobe Bryant's net worth at the time of his death was $500 million.