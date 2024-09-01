We Could See A Potential U.S. Open Matchup Between Two Billionaires' Daughters 

By on September 1, 2024 in ArticlesSports News

The U.S. Open women's singles tournament is a long, arduous event. You need to win four matches simply to reach the quarterfinals. From there, two more victories will get you into the final, and then you have a shot to win it all. That's all over a span of three weeks under the hot summer sun.

We're currently in the third round of this year's U.S. Open. Some players have already advanced to the fourth round, while several other matches still need to be played. We're keeping our eye on two players in particular.

Americans Jessica Pegula and Emma Navarro can only meet in the U.S. Open final due to how the bracket is set up. But if they do, it'll be a momentous family affair—both athletes are daughters of billionaires.

Emma Navarro (far left) and Jessica Pegula (far right). (Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for USOPC)

Pegula, who's currently ranked No. 6 in the world, is the daughter of Terry and Kim Pegula. The Pegulas own the NFL's Buffalo Bills and the NHL's Buffalo Sabres and have a net worth of about $8 billion.

Navarro is the daughter of Ben Navarro, the founder of Sherman Financial Group and owner of Credit One Bank. Ben Navarro has a net worth of approximately $1.5 billion.

Though their parents have accumulated significant wealth, the tennis players are no slouches, either. Jessica Pegula has won six singles titles and seven doubles titles. She also ran several healthy quick-serve restaurants and has her own skin-care line. While she's not a billionaire, she has an impressive net worth of $10 million.

Emma Navarro is a younger player—she only made her Grand Slam debut in 2021—but has already amassed close to $2.5 million in winnings. She's ranked No. 13, and her next U.S. Open matchup is against fellow American Coco Gauff.

We're still several matches away from seeing Pegula and Navarro match up. Yet, if everything shakes out, there'd certainly be some family pride on the line. After all, you don't become a billionaire by having a small ego.

Did we make a mistake?
Submit a correction suggestion and help us fix it!
Submit a Correction
Search
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger Net Worth
    Arnold
    Schwarzenegger
  2. Jennifer Lopez Net Worth
    Jennifer
    Lopez
  3. Kim Kardashian Net Worth
    Kim
    Kardashian
  4. Ryan Seacrest Net Worth
    Ryan
    Seacrest
  5. Caroline Wozniacki Net Worth
    Caroline
    Wozniacki
  6. Marc Randolph Net Worth
    Marc
    Randolph
  7. Kanye West Net Worth
    Kanye
    West
  8. Cardi B Net Worth
    Cardi
    B
  9. Lionel Messi Net Worth
    Lionel
    Messi
  10. Michael Jordan Net Worth
    Michael
    Jordan
  11. The Olsen Twins Net Worth
    The
    Olsen Twins
  12. Marlo Thomas Net Worth
    Marlo
    Thomas
  13. Adam Sandler Net Worth
    Adam
    Sandler
  14. Vanna White Net Worth
    Vanna
    White
  15. Timothy Olyphant Net Worth
    Timothy
    Olyphant
  16. Tyrese Gibson Net Worth
    Tyrese
    Gibson