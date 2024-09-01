We Could See A Potential U.S. Open Matchup Between Two Billionaires' Daughters

The U.S. Open women's singles tournament is a long, arduous event. You need to win four matches simply to reach the quarterfinals. From there, two more victories will get you into the final, and then you have a shot to win it all. That's all over a span of three weeks under the hot summer sun.

We're currently in the third round of this year's U.S. Open. Some players have already advanced to the fourth round, while several other matches still need to be played. We're keeping our eye on two players in particular.

Americans Jessica Pegula and Emma Navarro can only meet in the U.S. Open final due to how the bracket is set up. But if they do, it'll be a momentous family affair—both athletes are daughters of billionaires.

Pegula, who's currently ranked No. 6 in the world, is the daughter of Terry and Kim Pegula. The Pegulas own the NFL's Buffalo Bills and the NHL's Buffalo Sabres and have a net worth of about $8 billion.

Navarro is the daughter of Ben Navarro, the founder of Sherman Financial Group and owner of Credit One Bank. Ben Navarro has a net worth of approximately $1.5 billion.

Though their parents have accumulated significant wealth, the tennis players are no slouches, either. Jessica Pegula has won six singles titles and seven doubles titles. She also ran several healthy quick-serve restaurants and has her own skin-care line. While she's not a billionaire, she has an impressive net worth of $10 million.

Emma Navarro is a younger player—she only made her Grand Slam debut in 2021—but has already amassed close to $2.5 million in winnings. She's ranked No. 13, and her next U.S. Open matchup is against fellow American Coco Gauff.

We're still several matches away from seeing Pegula and Navarro match up. Yet, if everything shakes out, there'd certainly be some family pride on the line. After all, you don't become a billionaire by having a small ego.