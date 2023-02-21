Vince McMahon And His Family Will Score A Huge Payday If The WWE Gets Sold

Vince McMahon and his family have headed up the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) brand for more than 40 years. Last July, McMahon abruptly resigned from his chairman and CEO position during a board investigation. His daughter Stephanie McMahon took over those roles, though Vince returned just a few weeks ago. It's believed his return is to help facilitate a sale of WWE, a move that would net huge money for him and his family.

WWE is expected to sell for about $8 billion. If that happens, Vince McMahon will stand to make $2.5 billion from the sale. Stephanie would earn about $170.8 million, while her mother (and Vince's wife) Linda McMahon would walk away with $50.3 million. Linda has served in multiple roles over the years, both on and offscreen.

Other key cogs in the WWE organization would profit greatly from a sale. Kevin Dunn, a longtime aid to Vince McMahon, would receive $24.2 million. Current CEO Nick Khan would make $13.8 million, while current President and CFO Frank Riddick would get $10.9 million.

Stephanie McMahon's husband, former wrestler Triple H (born Paul Levesque), would make $8.3 million in a sale. Levesque is the Chief Content Officer and Head of Creative for WWE.

While no sale has been agreed to yet, there are plenty of interested bidders in WWE. Comcast appears to be the leader, though other organizations are in hot pursuit. They include Disney, ESPN, Netflix, and the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund. You may recognize that last name as the organization behind LIV Golf, which has poached several PGA Tour players with lucrative contracts.

Whoever ends up purchasing WWE is getting a cash cow.

WWE reported record numbers in 2022 for both annual revenue ($1.2915 billion) and net income ($195.6 million). The organization expects its television deals to continue, offering solid sources of revenue in the coming years.

It will be strange not to see McMahon involved with WWE. He made his first onscreen appearance way back in 1969 when he was just 24 years old. He purchased the then-World Wide Wrestling Federation (WWF) in 1982 and became the face of the business, leading the company for more than 40 years.

Yet, after his resignation amid another controversy, it's time to move on. And it looks like it will be an enormous payday whenever a sale happens.