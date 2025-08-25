Tyreek Hill Makes $840,000 Per Week During The Season After Taxes. And With 10 Kids And A Very Expensive Divorce… He Needs Every Penny

In March 2022, Tyreek Hill signed a 4-year, $120 million contract with the Miami Dolphins. The deal came with a $25 million signing bonus, $72 million guaranteed, and an average annual value of $30 million.

That deal made Tyreek the highest-paid wide receiver in NFL history up to that point. And thank God. Because Tyreek has a lot of mouths to feed. By his own admission, the 31-year-old has at least 10 children! Perhaps more! In one astonishing stretch between February and May 2023 alone, he welcomed three children born to three different women.

Perhaps looking to settle down after a very busy year, in November 2023, Tyreek married fitness influencer Keeta Vaccaro after a long on-again, off-again engagement. Unfortunately, just 15 months later, on April 7, 2025, she filed for divorce following a domestic dispute at their Miami condo. And now those 15 months of marriage are turning into a staggering financial drain.

Court-Ordered Support

While the divorce settlement itself is still pending, Hill has already been ordered to pay millions in temporary support. Court filings reveal that he must provide Vaccaro with between $20,000 and $50,000 per month in spending money, a $500,000 lump sum, and $457,517 toward her legal fees after a judge reduced what he called "unreasonable" charges from her attorneys. Hill was also required to give Vaccaro $100,000 to purchase a new car after she was denied use of his Bentley Bentayga.

On top of the direct payments, Vaccaro retains exclusive use of the couple's $5.5 million waterfront Miami condo, while Hill continues to pay the mortgage, taxes, insurance, utilities, and internet. He must also provide health insurance for both her and their daughter, Capri. These obligations alone run into the millions — and they are not even part of the final settlement.

Marriage and Split

Hill and Vaccaro's relationship has been tumultuous since the beginning. They began dating in 2020, got engaged in July 2021, and married in November 2023. Just two months into the marriage, Hill briefly filed divorce papers himself before later claiming it was a legal error. The couple welcomed their daughter Capri in late 2024, but by April 2025, their marriage had fully collapsed.

Vaccaro's April 7 filing came one day after police responded to their Miami condo for reports of an "assault in progress." Police determined that no crime had been committed, but the incident underscored the tension between the pair. Since then, more than 100 court documents have been filed as they battle over support and custody.

Legal and Personal Controversies

The divorce is not Hill's first brush with controversy. In 2014, while at Oklahoma State, he was arrested and pled guilty to domestic assault against then-girlfriend Crystal Espinal, who was pregnant at the time. He was dismissed from the team and received three years' probation. In 2019, Hill was investigated for child abuse after his three-year-old son's arm was broken. A recording of Hill and Espinal added to the scrutiny, but prosecutors ultimately determined there was insufficient evidence to press charges.

Hill has also faced lawsuits, including a case brought by influencer Sophie Hall, who claims Hill broke her leg during a backyard football scrimmage. In 2024, he was involved in a viral traffic stop when Miami police pulled him from his McLaren outside Hard Rock Stadium. The charges were dismissed after officers failed to appear in court.

Monthly Income

Even with the staggering obligations to Keeta Vaccaro and support responsibilities for at least nine other children, Hill's Dolphins contract still puts him in rare financial territory. After you deduct the signing bonus that he already received, Tyreek's $120 million contract works out to around $1.4 million per week during the regular season. After taxes, that's around $840,000 per week. With that kind of steady cash flow, Hill can absorb $20,000 to $50,000 in monthly support payments and the other divorce-related expenses without going broke. Hopefully.