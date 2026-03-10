Tyler Linderbaum Is Now The Highest-Paid Interior Lineman In NFL History

NFL free agency doesn't officially start until 4 p.m. ET on March 11. However, the league has a legal tampering period that begins two days earlier, and teams are making the most of it. We've seen Tua Tagovailoa get released and signed by a new team in the span of an hour, reigning Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III sign with the Kansas City Chiefs, and the Las Vegas Raiders not shying away from spending to shore up a team that finished last in the league last season.

One of those big signings? Center Tyler Linderbaum, who agreed to a three-year, $81 million contract to head to Las Vegas. The deal also includes $60 million in guaranteed money and is the largest contract for an interior lineman in NFL history.

The Baltimore Ravens selected Linderbaum with the 25th pick of the draft in 2022. It was the first time the Ravens ever took a center in the first round, and Linderbaum immediately proved his value on the field.

Since entering the league, Linderbaum's pass block win rate of 96.2% is the second-best over that span. He's also a top-ten run blocker in that timeframe.

In Baltimore, Linderbaum was pass-blocking for Lamar Jackson and run-blocking for Derrick Henry. Jackson is one of the most elusive quarterbacks in the league and excels at keeping plays alive with his feet. Henry, despite a few fumble issues this season, has run for 3,616 yards and 32 touchdowns in two years with the Ravens.

Linderbaum will be working with less experienced personnel in Las Vegas. The Raiders have the No. 1 overall pick in the draft and will likely select Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza. Ashton Jeanty had a strong rookie season, finishing with 1,321 yards from scrimmage and 10 touchdowns. He'll look to improve with a season under his belt and a strong player like Linderbaum anchoring the line.

The Raiders also signed wide receiver Jalen Nailor to a three-year deal, as well as several defensive players, including linebackers Quay Walker and Nakobe Dean, plus defensive end Kwity Paye.

It's never fun to have the worst record in the NFL. The Raiders are showing they aren't shy about spending to try and improve, and Linderbaum is their most valuable addition.