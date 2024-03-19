Two Years Ago, Calvin Ridley Was Suspended From Football For A Year. Now, He's Signed A $92 Million Contract

When he first entered the league, Calvin Ridley was one of the more exciting wide receivers. The Atlanta Falcons drafted him with the 26th pick of the 2018 NFL Draft, and Ridley quickly became a favorite target of the team's then-quarterback, Matt Ryan. In his first three seasons, Ridley piled up 217 catches, 3,061 receiving yards, and 26 touchdowns. It looked like he was poised to reach the league's elite.

The start of the 2021 season was a bit of a drop. In five games, Ridley had 31 catches, 281 yards, and two touchdowns. These are not terrible numbers, but they're not as outstanding as the previous season. Then, Ridley announced he was taking time off from football to focus on his mental health. During the downtime, he placed some bets on the Falcons. Ridley admitted to betting $1,500 on games but maintained he didn't have a gambling problem and later called that decision the "worst mistake" of his life. The league still came down on the receiver, suspending Ridley for the entire 2022 season.

During the suspension, the Falcons traded Ridley to the Jacksonville Jaguars. When he got back on the field in 2023, he returned to his strong play, finishing with 76 catches, 1,016 yards, and eight touchdowns. Though Ridley expressed an interest in re-signing with Jacksonville, he'll instead head to the team's division rival, the Tennessee Titans. And he's earning a TON of money to do so.

The Titans and Ridley agreed to a four-year, $92 million deal, which includes $50 million in guaranteed money. In 2022, Ridley was set to make $11.1 million. Essentially, $1,500 in bets cost Ridley north of $11 million.

He's now going to make more than eight times what he previously forfeited.

Ridley is 29 years old, so this could be the biggest contract he signs in the NFL. He noted that money would be a factor in his decision, and for good reason — he has to make up for lost time. This deal will account for a large portion of Ridley's career earnings. To this point, he's made a little more than $22.2 million. Assuming he stays with the Titans (or another NFL team) over the next four years, he'll be up to over $114 million when this contract ends.

We often talk about players betting on themselves to reap financial benefits. Ridley took a more unconventional betting route, yet it's still paying off for him.