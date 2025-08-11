Two Months Into His MLB Career, Roman Anthony Has Signed A Deal Worth Up To $230 Million

The first 60 days at a new job can feel pretty intense. You're building relationships, learning how the company operates, picking up new skills, and getting thrown into the fire of the job. Usually, you're simply getting comfortable finding your footing. In Roman Anthony's case, after 60 days at his new job, he was signing a nine-figure contract extension.

Anthony and the Boston Red Sox agreed to a eight-year, $130 million deal, as reported by Jeff Passan. The Red Sox called up the rookie outfielder earlier this year and he made his debut on June 9. He turned 21 in May, so while this is a belated birthday gift, he's likely not complaining.

Anthony's deal, which includes a team option for 2034 worth $30 million, could be worth up to $230 million if he hits certain escalators. MLB.com's Mark Feinsand reported Anthony could earn bonuses if he finishes first or second in Rookie of the Year voting, winds up in the top ten voting for Most Valuable Player, or makes the All-Star team.

MLB contracts work a bit differently than most other sports. Because players often spend time in the minor leagues, teams have up to five years before they ever have to call them up to the majors. Once they're there, they stay with the teams for six full seasons, which could spill into a seventh depending on when they were called up. The first three seasons are pre-arbitration, so players typically make close to minimum salaries. The next three seasons are arbitration years–the team writes down what they want to pay and the player writes down what they want to be paid, and a third party picks one or the other.

When a player is going to be part of a team's long-term plans, they may offer a deal earlier in the contract. That's what the Red Sox are banking on with Anthony. This extension will start in 2026 and run through the 2034 season.

If Anthony turns out to be a generational superstar, the deal will look like a steal. Boston will have Anthony under team control for the entirety of his 20s. Meanwhile, other young superstars might be signing for more money later in the decade as contracts balloon. Those massive deals are rare, of course, but ten years ago, no one could have predicted a contract like the $765 million one Juan Soto signed.

The Red Sox caught some heat after shipping Rafael Devers earlier this summer. They offered him a $313.5 million contract at the beginning of 2023; trading him less than three years into that deal is not how they saw things turning out when they gave him the massive extension.

Now, the Red Sox will look to get back to the postseason for the first time since 2021. And Anthony will be a key part of that charge.