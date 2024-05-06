Travis Kelce Is Now The Highest Paid Tight End In The NFL

Travis Kelce has had a whirlwind 2024. He finished another stellar season for the Kansas City Chiefs, which ended in his third Super Bowl championship and ninth-straight Pro Bowl nod. Of course, that season was overshadowed in the pop culture zeitgeist by Kelce's budding relationship with Taylor Swift, arguably the most popular person in the world.

After the Super Bowl victory, Kelce and Swift spent some time in the Bahamas. There was plenty to celebrate then, and there's more to celebrate now. Kelce just signed a contract extension with the Chiefs that makes him the highest-paid tight end in the NFL.

Kelce's new deal is worth $34.25 million over two seasons, an average of $17.125 million.

Kelce has earned a shade under $77 million to this point in his career. This deal, which runs through his age-36 season, will push those career earnings to more than $111 million.

Travis's older brother Jason retired earlier this offseason. The longtime Philadelphia Eagles center decided to hang up his cleats, though he'll continue to host the "New Heights" podcast with his brother — a podcast that is generating a ton of interest from potential sponsors and partners.

Travis isn't quite ready to stop playing football, so he'll provide more insights from being on the field. After signing a record contract, he and the Chiefs will look to achieve something no NFL team has done before: win three consecutive Super Bowls.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes also chimed in on the news, tweeting, "I told yall I'd never let him leave," and congratulating Kelce on the new deal.

By the way, Swift's Eras Tour brought in an estimated $1.04 billion, the first concert tour to ever hit that milestone. She could be taking home up to 85% of that revenue, which would be more than $850 million.

Kelce and Swift were the most talked-about couple of 2023. A third of the way through 2024, they're still creating buzz and setting records.