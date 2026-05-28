Travis Kelce Is Now A Part-Owner Of The Cleveland Guardians

The Kansas City Chiefs missed the playoffs last season—the first time since 2022 that the Chiefs were not playing in the Super Bowl. Despite that hiccup, Travis Kelce has quietly had a joyous 12 months. He announced his engagement to Taylor Swift in August. His "New Heights" podcast—which is worth over $100 million—that he hosts alongside his brother Jason continues to perform well.

And now, he's an owner of a Major League Baseball team.

The Cleveland Guardians announced the team has welcomed Kelce as a minority owner. Terms of the deal haven't been disclosed, but with the team worth $1.7 billion, it's likely a sizable investment.

Back in 2020, Kelce's teammate, quarterback Patrick Mahomes, purchased a minority stake in the Kansas City Royals. Mahomes's share of the team was about 1%. If Kelce bought a similar 1% stake in the Guardians, that will cost him $17 million.

To date, Kelce has made about $111.1 million throughout his NFL career. The 36-year-old tight end signed a one-year extension worth $12 million to return to Kansas City again this year. He's also earned millions through his podcast and endorsement deals.

This isn't the first investment for Kelce. He and Mahomes both have stakes in the Alpine Forumla 1 team. Kelce individually has invested in Six Flags Entertainment and Sleep Number, and he and Jason own and co-operate Garage Beer.

The Chiefs drafted Kelce in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft, and he's remained with the team ever since. But Kelce has strong ties to Ohio. He was born in Westlake and grew up in Cleveland Heights, then played his college ball at Cincinnati.

Kelce regularly attended Guardians (then known as the Indians) games with his dad during the 1990s. He called those games a "core memory" and believe he'd wind up playing professional baseball, not football.

In an interview with ESPN, Kelce said, "I have so much love for this city. I say it all the time: I'm just a kid from the Heights living the dream. I credit every good thing in my life to Cleveland and being raised here with the values and the people and the work ethic. Cleveland Heights is such a diverse and dynamic place. Every friend, neighbor, teacher and teammate—they all made me the man I am today."

Kelce also noted that he's "here to observe and learn and really to support the team and the city when and where I can." In other words, don't expect him to be making any final personnel or stadium decisions.

Still, it's got to be cool to own a piece of the team you saw all the time growing up. It's one of many dreams Kelce has made come true.