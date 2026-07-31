Tony Romo's Arrest Could Trigger A $72 Million Contract War With CBS

In 2020, Tony Romo was the hottest announcer in American sports. After only three seasons in the broadcast booth, the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback was being compared to John Madden. Viewers loved his enthusiasm, his ability to diagnose defenses, and his habit of predicting plays before they happened.

ESPN wanted him, and CBS was determined not to lose him. The network ultimately signed Romo to a 10-year, $180 million contract, making him the highest-paid sports analyst in television history. Six years later, CBS has taken Romo off the air following his arrest for operating a vehicle while intoxicated. If the network decides it no longer wants him in its lead NFL booth, it could still be on the hook for $72 million…

Tony Romo Is On Leave From CBS

CBS Sports announced on July 31 that Romo had been placed on leave "until further notice." The network did not say how long the leave would last, whether he would continue to be paid, or what conditions he would need to meet before returning.

In Romo's absence, CBS elevated J.J. Watt to work alongside Jim Nantz and sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson on its No. 1 NFL broadcast team. For the moment, putting Romo on leave allows CBS to remove him from its most important broadcasts without making a final decision about his contract.

Romo's timing could hardly be worse. CBS is preparing for the start of the NFL season, when networks heavily promote their lead announcing teams. Romo was also expected to participate in the network's annual seminar for its NFL production staff and on-air talent. He now has a September 21 court appearance scheduled shortly after the season begins.

Romo was arrested in Milwaukee on July 23 after participating in a golf tournament. Authorities said he was pulled over after passing traffic on the right and driving through a restricted section of the highway.

Police body-camera footage showed Romo telling officers that he had consumed no alcohol. He struggled during field sobriety tests, repeatedly interrupted officers as they explained the instructions, and refused a preliminary breath test. Romo also complained that previous back surgeries made some of the physical tests difficult to perform.

Authorities later said an open alcoholic beverage was discovered on the passenger side of his Jeep. Romo was cited for operating while intoxicated, along with an additional moving violation. A first-offense OWI is generally handled as a civil rather than criminal matter in Wisconsin, but it can still result in fines, a driver's license suspension, and other penalties.

The incident created an immediate public-relations problem for CBS. It also gave the network an opportunity to reconsider a broadcasting relationship that had already become increasingly uncomfortable.

Why CBS Gave Romo $180 Million

When Romo retired from the NFL in 2017, CBS immediately placed him beside Nantz in its lead broadcast booth. It was an enormous gamble. Romo had no significant broadcasting experience and was replacing veteran analyst Phil Simms on the network's most important NFL crew.

The gamble initially looked brilliant. Romo approached broadcasts like a quarterback still standing at the line of scrimmage. He identified blitzes, explained defensive coverages, and frequently predicted what an offense was about to do before the ball was snapped. His energetic delivery also made complicated football strategy accessible to casual viewers.

Romo's first CBS contract paid him between $3 million and $4 million per year. When that agreement approached its expiration, ESPN began pursuing him for "Monday Night Football" and was prepared to offer him as much as $14 million annually. CBS responded by offering Romo a 10-year contract worth $180 million, or $18 million per season.

The deal was not merely about retaining a popular announcer. CBS was preparing for negotiations over future NFL television rights and did not want one of its signature personalities defecting to a rival. At the time, losing Romo to ESPN may have appeared riskier than guaranteeing him a record salary.

Romo's Broadcasting Reputation Was Already Slipping

Romo's early popularity did not last. The pre-snap predictions that made him famous became less frequent, while critics accused him of talking too much, making strange noises, missing important details, and occasionally sounding unprepared.

During recent playoff broadcasts, he was criticized for confusing players, misstating game situations, and offering commentary that viewers found obvious or unhelpful. Some of that backlash was undoubtedly amplified by social media, where every mistake can be clipped and replayed thousands of times. Even so, Romo had become a divisive broadcaster long before his arrest.

That distinction could become important. CBS is not deciding what to do with an indispensable announcer performing at the peak of his profession. It is evaluating an announcer receiving the largest salary in sports television whose performance had already become a source of criticism.

The arrest did not create CBS's Tony Romo problem. It gave CBS a reason to confront it.

Can CBS Cancel The Contract?

Romo's full contract has not been made public, so no outsider can know whether CBS can terminate him without paying the remaining $72 million. Like most major on-air television agreements, his deal reportedly contains a morals clause that could allow CBS to discipline or terminate him if his conduct damages the network's reputation.

Everything would depend on the precise language. The contract might allow CBS to act following an arrest, or it could require a conviction. It might permit a temporary suspension without pay, a complete termination for cause, or only limited disciplinary action. There is also a difference between having $72 million left on a contract and being unconditionally guaranteed every dollar.

CBS could bring Romo back following a suspension and public apology. That would allow the network to preserve its original investment without initiating a costly contract fight. The decision may depend partly on the outcome of Romo's legal case and how Watt performs alongside Nantz.

A return in a reduced role is also possible. Romo could move to CBS's second NFL crew, receive fewer marquee assignments, or appear in the studio. That arrangement would be financially awkward, however, because CBS would still be paying $18 million per year to an analyst who was no longer calling its biggest games.

The cleanest solution may be a negotiated buyout. CBS could pay Romo a portion of the remaining $72 million in exchange for ending the contract without arbitration or litigation. Romo has already earned more than $127 million during his NFL career, more than any undrafted player in league history at the time of his retirement, but he would have no reason to voluntarily surrender tens of millions of dollars.

If CBS attempts to terminate Romo for cause and stop paying him entirely, he would almost certainly challenge the decision. That could turn a broadcasting controversy into a legal fight over the meaning and enforceability of his morals clause.