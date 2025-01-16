Tom Brady Might Leave His 10-Year, $375 Million Fox Deal After One Season

Tom Brady had one of the most illustrious careers in NFL history. When he finally decided to hang up his cleats after the 2023 season, he decided to take a year off before joining the broadcast booth, signing a massive 10-year deal worth $375 million to join Fox as the network's lead color commentator. In the meantime, he also became a part-owner of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Brady is wrapping up his first season as an announcer—and at least one high-level executive believes it'll be his last.

Former Major League Baseball executive David Samson, who was previously president of the Florida Marlins, joined The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz. He said we should "enjoy Tom in the booth because you're not going to see him there next year."

Samson explained that Brady is too involved with the Raiders. "Tom Brady is running that team right now. The NFL knows it, and FOX knows it, and something has got to give."

Raiders owner Mark Davis said Brady will be an active part of decision-making, including finding a replacement for recently fired coach Antonio Pierce.

Ultimately, Samson believes Brady will have to make a choice, and he'll opt to continue his work with the Raiders. That means Brady will leave nine years and approximately $337.5 million on the table.

"He will be in the Raiders front office. He will not return as an analyst for FOX," Samson added. "You cannot be this involved in the operation of a team and be the number one analyst. It's an absolute insult to analysts what he's doing. And it's an insult to team presidents what he's doing."

Thanks to his lengthy career, Brady earned more than that during his playing days. Still, that's a lot of money to give up.

Brady will be on Fox's commentary during this year's playoffs. After that? We'll see how things shake out.

Watch Samson's full commentary below.