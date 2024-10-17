Tom Brady Is Now Officially An Owner Of The Las Vegas Raiders

Since retiring "for good" in February 2023, Tom Brady has stuck around the football world. He agreed to join FOX as an analyst during NFL games, signing a contract that will pay him a whopping $375 million over ten seasons. He's serving as the lead broadcaster for the network's slate of NFL games alongside play-by-play man Kevin Burkhardt. Shortly after retiring, Brady also expressed interest in owning an NFL team. In May 2023, he reached an agreement with Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis to become a minority owner.

It took about 17 months, but it's finally official: Brady is a minority owner of the Raiders. He has a 5% stake in the team after other NFL owners gave him the majority vote of approval.

Richard Seymour also joined the team as a minority owner. Brady and Seymour are in rare company—only George Halas and Jerry Richardson have gone from NFL players to NFL owners.

Brady had to overcome many roadblocks en route to NFL ownership. He first tried to buy a stake in the Miami Dolphins in 2021 after his initial retirement. However, he returned to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and the Dolphins were penalized for talking with Brady, who was still under contract with the Buccaneers.

After expressing interest in the Raiders, talks stalled as the two sides worked out just how much of the team Brady would own. His role with FOX was another sticking point. Other owners didn't want his broadcast access to interfere, so he's limited in what he can do. FOX staff can attend broadcast production meetings, access team facilities, and chat with players and coaches. Brady cannot.

The NFL reported he "also must abide by the league constitution and bylaws that prohibit public criticism of officials and other clubs." However, Brady can broadcast Raiders games as long as he remains impartial.

Brady, who retired as the NFL's all-time leader in Super Bowl wins, passing yards, and touchdowns, was inducted into the New England Patriots Hall of Fame over the summer. The Raiders aren't his first foray into team ownership, either. He purchased a stake in the Las Vegas Aces in March. The WNBA team had come off back-to-back championships in 2022 and 2023.

The former quarterback is building a nice little Vegas portfolio. We'll see if he goes after Meow Wolf or the soon-to-be-arriving Oakland Athletics next.