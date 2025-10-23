These Are The Highest-Paid Players In The 2025 World Series

The 2025 World Series begins on Friday, October 24. The Los Angeles Dodgers will be taking on the Toronto Blue Jays, with the series getting underway in Toronto. These two teams have traveled different paths to get here. Toronto just edged out the Seattle Mariners in a grueling seven-game battle—including dropping the first two games at home—to make its first trip to the World Series since 1993. Meanwhile, the Dodgers swept through the Milwaukee Brewers without much difficulty. Shohei Ohtani belted three home runs while striking out 10 batters in the clinching Game 4 victory.

We may never see another performance like that again…or maybe Ohtani has something even better up his sleeve. Yet despite signing a $700 million contract in late 2023, he's on the low end of earners playing in the Fall Classic. He'll only make $2 million this year because of a clever deferred payment strategy.

With that out of the way, here are the top ten highest-paid players in the 2025 World Series. Note: We're using Spotrac's "Team Cash" value to determine these rankings. Team Cash includes a base salary and any applicable signing bonuses.

Blake Snell, Los Angeles Dodgers: $64,800,000

Blake Snell spent five seasons with the Tampa Bay Rays, including a World Series appearance in 2020. Since then, he's toured the NL West, with stops in San Diego and San Francisco before signing with the Dodgers this offseason. His five-year contract is worth $182 million and includes a $52 million signing bonus, all of which is being paid out this season. That makes Snell the highest earner in 2025 of any player in the World Series. He's accomplished plenty, including winning the Cy Young twice and pitching a no-hitter. Now, he's looking to win his first championship.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Toronto Blue Jays: $48,550,000

Hall of Famer Vladimir Guerrero Sr. reached the World Series in 2010 with the Texas Rangers, but was unable to win a championship. His son, Vlad Guerrero Jr., will look to bring a title home for the family. At the beginning of this year, he agreed to a $28.5 million salary during arbitration. Three months later, he signed a 14-year deal worth $500 million. Guerrero will receive $325 million of the contract as signing bonuses distributed throughout each season, including $20 million this year. He's a five-time All-Star and is coming off an ALCS MVP. If he can deliver a title, he'll go down as a Blue Jays legend.

Tyler Glasnow, Los Angeles Dodgers: $30,000,000

Like Snell, Tyler Glasnow was on the losing side of the World Series in 2020, as the Tampa Bay Rays fell to the Dodgers in six games. He eventually got traded to the Dodgers after the 2023 season and won a title in 2024, earning his first All-Star appearance despite a strained elbow injury keeping him out from August 11 onward. Injuries limited him to 18 starts this season, though he's been able to pitch throughout the playoffs and has the opportunity to contribute to a second consecutive championship.

Tanner Scott, Los Angeles Dodgers: $25,750,000

Tanner Scott spent the second half of last season on a fellow NL West squad, the San Diego Padres. He cruised up the 405 to join the Dodgers before this season, signing a four-year, $72 million contract. His deal includes a conditional option for a fifth season if he suffers a serious injury. He's been hurt this postseason and had a tough year overall, blowing 10 saves in 33 opportunities. However, he did pull off an MLB rarity on April 5, recording a save by getting three batters out on three pitches. He's only the fifth player ever to accomplish that feat.

Teoscar Hernández, Los Angeles Dodgers: $25,500,000

Teoscar Hernández, who was involved in the most bizarre double play of the playoffs, has a bit of a revenge angle with this World Series. He played for the Blue Jays from 2017 to 2022 (he also played for the Mariners in 2023, which is a fun tidbit). The Dodgers signed him to a one-year deal last season worth $23.5 million, and they were impressed enough to offer him a three-year, $66 million contract this offseason. Hernández's base salary is only $2.5 million this year, but a $23 million signing bonus bumps up his overall pay quite a bit.

Kevin Gausman, Toronto Blue Jays: $23,000,000

Kevin Gausman bounced around the league before signing a five-year, $110 million contract with the Blue Jays in December 2021. He's turned into a strong starter for the team, leading the MLB in strikeouts in 2023 and finishing third in Cy Young voting. He pitched in three of the games in the ALCS, striking out nine, walking seven, and giving up three runs in 12 1/3 innings.

George Springer, Toronto Blue Jays: $22,500,000

The hero of Game 7 of the ALCS is also one of the highest-paid players in the World Series. George Springer got hit by a pitch in the knee in Game 5 and was forced to leave the game, but he came back with a vengeance. In Game 7, he hit a three-run home run in the bottom of the seventh inning, which proved to be the difference as the Blue Jays returned to the World Series for the first time in 32 years. Springer has World Series experience from his time with the Houston Astros, and is nearing the end of a six-year, $150 million deal that he signed with Toronto in 2021.

Tommy Edman, Los Angeles Dodgers: $22,000,000

The Dodgers acquired Tommy Edman in a trade with the St. Louis Cardinals in July 2024, and he immediately made an impact. He won MVP of the 2024 NLCS and hit a home run in the World Series, earning his first championship in the process. This past offseason, Edman signed a five-year, $74 million extension with the Dodgers, which included a $17 million signing bonus this season.

Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Dodgers: $22,000,000

Mookie Betts is an eight-time All-Star, four-time All-MLB First Team recipient, and has earned seven Silver Slugger Awards. For good measure, he won the American League MVP in 2018, when he was a member of the Boston Red Sox. The Red Sox traded Betts before the 2020 World Series, and he's successfully moved from the outfield to second base and now shortstop, continuing to produce defensively. He's also no stranger to World Series victories, having won titles in 2018, 2020, and 2024. Betts is in the middle of a 12-year, $365 million contract that will keep him in Los Angeles through the 2032 season.

Chris Bassitt, Toronto Blue Jays: $21,000,000

Chris Bassitt spent his first several years in the Major Leagues toiling away on perpetually helpless teams, including the Chicago White Sox and the Oakland Athletics. He joined the New York Mets for a season in 2022 and then had to decide between a $19 million option or a $150,000 buyout to enter free agency. Bassitt selected the buyout, and about a month later, he inked a three-year, $63 million deal with the Toronto Blue Jays. The average annual value of $21 million means Bassitt made the right business decision. He was left off this year's ALDS roster due to an injury, but pitched 2.2 perfect innings in two games for the Mariners, striking out three.