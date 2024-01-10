The Very Cool Things J.J. McCarthy Has Done With His NIL Money

The college football landscape is changing. Yes, the Michigan Wolverines are national champions for the first time in more than a quarter century, though we're talking more about the introduction of name, image, and likeness (NIL) deals a couple of years ago. Now, schools can offer money to players through a mix of university and local or national sponsor dollars.

We've seen players take advantage of these opportunities in clever ways. Former Texas (and current NFL) running back Bijan Robinson created his own brand of Dijon mustard. Wide receiver Decoldest Crawford had a deal with a Nebraska company called SOS Heating & Cooling. Dieunerst Collin went viral years before playing collegiate football and capitalized on his former fame thanks to a partnership with Popeye's.

The money college players earn from NIL deals can truly be life-changing. Some of them may never play professionally, and the money can be used to help pay for any number of things, from housing to helping their families pay bills.

Michigan's quarterback is using his NIL money in another way — to give back to local organizations.

J.J. McCarthy led the Wolverines to the title with a 34-13 victory over the Washington Huskies. The game was at NRG Stadium in Houston. While the Wolverines were in town, McCarthy paid a local hospital a visit. Check out this quote from Michigan radio play-by-play announcer Doug Karsch:

"J.J. takes his NIL money, and he donates it to local children's hospitals in the towns that they play in, and he did it again here for Texas Children's Hospital in Houston."

Earlier this season, On3 reported McCarthy's NIL deals are worth a collective $1.4 million. He's partnered with Dunkin' to feature his own menu item at select Detroit locations. He's also had agreements with Bose and Alo Yoga and has scored multiple deals through Valiant Management. In November, McCarthy joined Tom Brady's BRADY Brand. Before he became a Hall of Fame NFL quarterback, Brady was a Michigan Wolverine.

McCarthy is likely not donating all of that money to hospitals…because he's also supporting his offensive linemen. Michigan offensive lineman Karsen Barnhart said the quarterback has given NIL money to his linemen, a show of support for the group of guys who protect him every game.

McCarthy is no stranger to charitable acts. He started the JJ For The Kids Foundation to make a difference in the lives of kids in my communities, in the Chicagoland area and in Ann Arbor.

So, perhaps we shouldn't be surprised by his latest move. He could easily use his NIL money for his own benefit. Instead, he's giving back in a powerful way.