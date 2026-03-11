The Rams Have Made Trent McDuffie The Highest-Paid Cornerback In NFL History

The Kansas City Chiefs gained another Super Bowl MVP after signing Kenneth Walker to a new deal, but they lost their top cornerback a few days earlier. Kansas City agreed to trade Trent McDuffie to the Los Angeles Rams in return for multiple draft picks. And the Rams just locked up McDuffie to a long-term extension that makes him the highest-paid cornerback in the NFL.

McDuffie's new deal is worth $124 million over four years and includes $100 million in guaranteed money. No cornerback has ever made more from a single contract.

The Chiefs had exercised McDuffie's fifth-year option before the 2025 season, so he'll make $13.6 million this year. The new deal, with an average annual value of $31 million, will kick in beginning with the 2027 season.

McDuffie's career started off about as well as he could have hoped. He won Super Bowls in his first two seasons with the Chiefs. His 2023 season also included career highs in tackles, sacks, and forced fumbles, earning McDuffie a first-team All-Pro nod.

He followed that up by recording his first two interceptions during the 2024 season, racking up 13 pass deflections and six tackles for loss. McDuffie was named to the All-Pro second team, and the Chiefs once again reached the Super Bowl, losing to the Philadelphia Eagles.

McDuffie continued operating as the Chiefs' number-one cornerback and once again put up strong performances. However, a knee injury ended his season prematurely, and the Chiefs missed the playoffs for the first time since the 2014 season.

That injury isn't a concern for the Rams, however. Offering a record contract is proof of that. The Rams reached the NFC Championship Game this past season, losing a tough battle against their divisional rival and eventual Super Bowl champion, the Seattle Seahawks.

McDuffie instantly upgrades the defense, and he'll even be joined by another former teammate on the Chiefs. The Rams agreed to sign fellow cornerback Jaylen Watson to a three-year, $51 million deal.

With these newcomers, the Rams' secondary will look different (and richer) this season. That could very well lead to a Super Bowl title.