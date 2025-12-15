The "Project B" League Is Signing Players For Nearly Ten Times The WNBA's Max Salary

By on December 15, 2025 in ArticlesSports News

The WNBA is currently in labor negotiations with its players. The biggest issue on the table is agreeing on salary. Diana Taurasi, one of the biggest WNBA stars ever, had some choice words earlier this year about how the league pays it's players. The league's supermax last year was $249,244, and though players have asked about $1 million (or more) salaries, the WNBA so far has not relented. It's top proposal has maxed out at $850,000, with a veteran minimum around $300,000.

As a result, several WNBA players have also joined a new international league simply known as "Project B." The plan for the league is to have 5-on-5 women's and men's tournaments from November to April, and they're offering enticing deals to players to join.

So far, the players are receiving equity in the league, plus annual salaries worth more than $2 million—that's nearly ten times as much as the WNBA's current supermax. For players signing multi-year deals, Project B contracts are sometimes topping eight figures.

Sophie Cunningham (L) and Kelsey Mitchell (C) are two of the WNBA players committed to the new Project B league. (Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham is the latest player to join the Project B roster. She's the ninth player to publicly announce her participation. There are some massive WNBA stars involved with the league, too, including Nneka Ogwumike, Alyssa Thomas, Jonquel Jones, and Cunningham's teammate Kelsey Mitchell. Other current and former WNBA players headed to Project B include Kamilla Cardoso, Li Meng, Jewell Lloyd, and Janelle Salaun.

Ogwumike is the current president of the players union and a former MVP, winning one with the Los Angeles Sparks in 2016. She's regularly among the top players in the league. Jones won MVP with the Connecticut Sun in 2021, while Thomas and Mitchell both finished in the top five in MVP voting this past season.

Cunningham tore her MCL in August and missed the remainder of the season, but Project B is still excited to have her onboard.

It's not entirely clear how much money Project B has raised—and where that money has come from. Project B founder Grady Burnett told Front Office Sports that Saudi Arabia hasn't contributed any money, despite claims to the contrary from the country's wealth fund. Singapore's sovereign wealth fund has also expressed involvement with the league.

Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) has given large amounts of cash to numerous athletes across different sports. Most notably, the LIV Golf league lured several players away from the PGA Tour with staggering money offers. Burnett said, "we do not have any dollars coming from" the PIF. However, Sela, a subsidiary of the PIF, is an event partner of Project B, so the league pays money to that company.

We do know several sports stars are also investors in Project B, including Candace Parker, Steve Young, Novak Djokovic, and Sloane Stephens. Will the league rival the WNBA? That remains to be seen, though Project B is certainly giving the incumbent a run for its money.

Did we make a mistake?
Submit a correction suggestion and help us fix it!
Submit a Correction
Search
  1. Brad Pitt Net Worth
    Brad
    Pitt
  2. Megan Fox Net Worth
    Megan
    Fox
  3. Leonardo DiCaprio Net Worth
    Leonardo
    DiCaprio
  4. Diddy Net Worth
    Diddy
  5. Denzel Washington Net Worth
    Denzel
    Washington
  6. Kim Kardashian Net Worth
    Kim
    Kardashian
  7. Beyoncé Knowles Net Worth
    Beyoncé
    Knowles
  8. Cristiano Ronaldo Net Worth
    Cristiano
    Ronaldo
  9. Ryan Reynolds Net Worth
    Ryan
    Reynolds
  10. George Clooney Net Worth
    George
    Clooney
  11. Taylor Swift Net Worth
    Taylor
    Swift
  12. Jennifer Aniston Net Worth
    Jennifer
    Aniston
  13. Rihanna Net Worth
    Rihanna
  14. Jennifer Lopez Net Worth
    Jennifer
    Lopez
  15. Angelina Jolie Net Worth
    Angelina
    Jolie