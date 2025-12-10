The Philadelphia Phillies Have Re-Signed Kyle Schwarber For $150 Million

It's uncommon to see designated hitters receive massive deals in free agency. That's also a rare occurrence when the player is already in their 30s. After all, they only play on one side of the ball and have no impact defensively on the game. Then again, most designated hitters aren't as productive as Kyle Schwarber has been for the Philadelphia Phillies.

Despite being courted by multiple teams, Schwarber re-signed with the Phillies on a five-year, $150 million extension. It's the second-highest contract ever for a designated hitter. Only Shohei Ohtani makes more, though he also pitches for the Los Angeles Dodgers, so it's not quite an apples to apples comparison.

Even so, Schwarber has had the best seasons of his career with the Philadelphia Phillies. In four seasons, he's totaled 187 and 434 RBI, becoming a valuable slugger for a perennial playoff team.

Last year, Schwarber finished second in National League MVP voting behind Ohtani. The 32-year-old led the NL in both home runs (56) and RBIs (132) while posting batting splits of .240/.365/.563.

The 2025 campaign also saw Schwarber draw 108 walks and hit four home runs in a single game—a feat only 20 other players in MLB history have done. Additionally, he tied his career high with 10 stolen bases and, for good measure, showed off his acting chops in an episode of the hit show "Abbott Elementary."

Schwarber entered the league as a Chicago Cub back in 2015. During the 2016 season, he tore his ACL and LCL after colliding with his teammate Dexter Fowler in the outfield just two games into the regular season. Schwarber missed nearly the entire year before returning for the World Series, contributing to the Cubs winning a championship for the first time in 108 years.

After a disappointing 2020 season, the Cubs non-tendered Schwarber, and he became a free agent. The Washington Nationals signed him and then traded him to the Boston Red Sox midway through the season. He declined his option and joined the Phillies.

Schwarber's last deal, which he signed in 2022, was worth $79 million over four seasons. He's nearly doubled that with this contract. And for good reason—he's in the best shape of his career and playing at the top of his game. That's worth the extra spend.