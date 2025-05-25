The New York Liberty Have Sold At A Record Valuation For A Women's Sports Team

By on May 25, 2025 in ArticlesSports News

The New York Liberty are one of the eight original franchises of the WNBA, which was founded in 1997. Despite being a mainstay of the league, the Liberty didn't win a WNBA championship until 2024. The team made history that season, and the franchise is once again hitting the record books—this time for an off-the-court move.

Team owners Joe Tsai and Clara Wu Tsai just sold a minority stake in the team. Though the total amount is undisclosed, the percentage is reported to be worth in the "mid-teens." The deal values the Liberty at $450 million—the highest-ever valuation for a women's pro sports franchise.

After the sale, the Tsais will use the money to build a 75,000-square-foot practice facility in Brooklyn for the Liberty. The team has played in the Barclays Center since 2019, sharing a home with the Brooklyn Nets—who are also majority-owned by the Tsais.

From left to right, the New York Liberty's Breanna Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu, and Natasha Cloud celebrate a big play. (Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

The Tsais bought the Liberty six years ago for between $10 million and $14 million. That makes the Liberty worth between 32 and 45 times more than what they last sold for.

This sale shows just how valuable the WNBA has become. Although early seasons of the league struggled as it found its footing, it's continued to grow in popularity, especially in the post-COVID era. NBA players are regularly showing more support, as well. Stephen Curry had a legendary shootout with Sabrina Ionescu during the 2024 All-Star Game, while Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton sat courtside at an Indiana Fever game to support Caitlin Clark and Co. during his day off in the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Liberty have been one of the highlights of the league during the recent boom. Ionescu and Breanna Stewart, two of the league's biggest stars, headline the roster. And the Liberty have built off the success of last season with a hot start this year, too. Could a budding dynasty be in the works?

If the Liberty do manage to repeat, it'll only increase their value—and the attention on them.

Did we make a mistake?
Submit a correction suggestion and help us fix it!
Submit a Correction
Search
  1. Rumeal Robinson Net Worth
    Rumeal
    Robinson
  2. Rickie Fowler Net Worth
    Rickie
    Fowler
  3. Liza Minnelli Net Worth
    Liza
    Minnelli
  4. Taylor Swift Net Worth
    Taylor
    Swift
  5. Mark Rober Net Worth
    Mark
    Rober
  6. Grant Cardone Net Worth
    Grant
    Cardone
  7. Danica Patrick Net Worth
    Danica
    Patrick
  8. Elizabeth Hurley Net Worth
    Elizabeth
    Hurley
  9. Judy Garland Net Worth
    Judy
    Garland
  10. Rafael Nadal Net Worth
    Rafael
    Nadal
  11. Mario Andretti Net Worth
    Mario
    Andretti
  12. Jann Mardenborough Net Worth
    Jann
    Mardenborough
  13. Jay Cutler Net Worth
    Jay
    Cutler
  14. Christie Brinkley Net Worth
    Christie
    Brinkley
  15. Paul Reubens Net Worth
    Paul
    Reubens
  16. Rosie O'Donnell Net Worth
    Rosie
    O'Donnell
  17. Alexa Ray Joel Net Worth
    Alexa
    Ray Joel