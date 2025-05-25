The New York Liberty Have Sold At A Record Valuation For A Women's Sports Team

The New York Liberty are one of the eight original franchises of the WNBA, which was founded in 1997. Despite being a mainstay of the league, the Liberty didn't win a WNBA championship until 2024. The team made history that season, and the franchise is once again hitting the record books—this time for an off-the-court move.

Team owners Joe Tsai and Clara Wu Tsai just sold a minority stake in the team. Though the total amount is undisclosed, the percentage is reported to be worth in the "mid-teens." The deal values the Liberty at $450 million—the highest-ever valuation for a women's pro sports franchise.

After the sale, the Tsais will use the money to build a 75,000-square-foot practice facility in Brooklyn for the Liberty. The team has played in the Barclays Center since 2019, sharing a home with the Brooklyn Nets—who are also majority-owned by the Tsais.

The Tsais bought the Liberty six years ago for between $10 million and $14 million. That makes the Liberty worth between 32 and 45 times more than what they last sold for.

This sale shows just how valuable the WNBA has become. Although early seasons of the league struggled as it found its footing, it's continued to grow in popularity, especially in the post-COVID era. NBA players are regularly showing more support, as well. Stephen Curry had a legendary shootout with Sabrina Ionescu during the 2024 All-Star Game, while Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton sat courtside at an Indiana Fever game to support Caitlin Clark and Co. during his day off in the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Liberty have been one of the highlights of the league during the recent boom. Ionescu and Breanna Stewart, two of the league's biggest stars, headline the roster. And the Liberty have built off the success of last season with a hot start this year, too. Could a budding dynasty be in the works?

If the Liberty do manage to repeat, it'll only increase their value—and the attention on them.