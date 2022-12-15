The Mets Are Paying Two Pitchers More Than The Entire Payroll Of 14 Other Teams

The New York Mets got a taste of postseason success last year and are hungry for more. Their roster took a hit when Jacob deGrom left for their NL East rival Philadelphia Phillies, but the Mets aren't resting on their laurels.

They turned around and handed Justin Verlander a two-year, $86.66 million deal, with a visiting third-year option for 2025 worth $35 million. Verlander is a three-time Cy Young winner and won his first World Series game last year en route to a championship with the Houston Astros. You know the old saying: To be the best, you must poach players from the best.

Verlander joins another ace in Max Scherzer. The Mets signed Scherzer to a three-year, $130 million deal last year. Both contracts have a $43.33 million average annual value, which is the highest AAV in league history.

The Mets now have $86.66 million committed to two pitchers for both 2023 and 2024. That's more money than 14 other MLB teams had on their entire 26-man payroll at the end of 2022.

Even if you take into account additional commitments, like salaries for players on injured reserve or who have been released, bought out, or traded, Verlander and Scherzer will still earn more money than the total payrolls of six teams: the Arizona Diamondbacks, Miami Marlins, Cleveland Guardians, Pittsburgh Pirates, Oakland Athletics, and Baltimore Orioles.

Verlander turns 40 in February, and he made just one start in 2020 before an elbow injury knocked him out. He missed the entire 2021 season as he recovered from surgery. Yet he showed no signs of slowing down, going 18-4 with a 1.75 ERA and 185 strikeouts in 28 starts this season. He led the majors in ERA and WHIP and was tops in the AL in wins, earning his ninth All-Star team in the process.

Now, he joins the National League for the first time in his career, having spent his previous 13 seasons with the Detroit Tigers and Houston Astros. The NL adopted a designated hitter last season, so Scherzer won't get the luxury of facing opposing pitchers.

Then again, he's done quite well without that luxury throughout his entire career. Something tells us he'll be just fine.