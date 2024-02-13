The Kansas City Royals Are Paying Bobby Witt Over Three Times What They've Ever Paid A Player Previously

Last year, Bobby Witt Jr. became the first player in Royals history to hit at least 30 home runs and steal at least 30 bases. Now, the Royals are returning the favor, making Witt the first player in franchise history to get a nine-figure contract.

Witt and the Royals agreed to an 11-year, $288.8 million deal. The contract includes a team option after the 11th season that would extend Witt for another three years and $89 million, potentially giving him nearly $378 million over 14 years. Witt can also choose to opt out after the seventh, eighth, ninth, and 10th year of the deal.

It is, by far, the most money the Royals have ever offered a player.

In 2021, the Royals offered All-Star catcher Salvador Perez four years and $82 million. At the time, that was the largest deal in franchise history. And Witt's deal is going to be worth more than three times that and potentially up to 4.5 times the amount that Perez is making.

If Witt keeps up his excellent play, he would be worth the steep price tag. During his rookie season in 2022, he put up a very tidy 20 home runs, 80 RBIs, and 30 stolen bases. He followed that up in 2023 with 30 home runs, 96 RBIs, and 49 stolen bases. He led the league in steals and triples (11), becoming the first player in MLB history to record 30 home runs, 10 triples, and 45 steals in one season.

Perhaps it's no surprise that Witt has had such success — he's spent his whole life around baseball. His father, Bobby Witt Sr., pitched 16 seasons in the majors and now serves as his son's agent. The elder Bobby's brother, Mike, also a pitcher, spent 12 years in the major leagues.

Of course, those older guys didn't earn anywhere near as much as Witt Jr. is going to make. Hopefully he treats the family to a nice dinner or two.