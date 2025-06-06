The Highest Career Earnings in Tennis History

Tennis is a unique sport in the world of professional athletics. Unlike team sports, where athletes sign massive guaranteed contracts, tennis players earn their money one match at a time. Prize money is performance-based. Endorsements can dwarf on-court earnings, but when it comes to pure prize money, tennis tells a very clear story of longevity, dominance, and consistency.

For decades, men dominated the tennis earnings landscape, thanks in part to larger purses in men's events and longer careers at the top. But in recent years, the women's game has surged, producing global superstars who have earned hundreds of millions both on and off the court. The prize money gap has closed dramatically since the early 2000s, especially at Grand Slam events where men and women now compete for equal pay.

Still, only a handful of players in history have managed to turn their careers into nine-figure prize money totals. Below is a definitive look at the highest career on-court earnings in tennis history, broken down by men and women. Note that these figures do not include endorsements, appearance fees, or licensing deals, which often far exceed what top players earn from playing alone.

Highest Career Earnings in Men's Tennis History

Novak Djokovic – $187,871,269 Rafael Nadal – $134,946,100 Roger Federer – $130,594,339 Andy Murray – $64,687,542 Alexander Zverev – $52,935,482 Daniil Medvedev – $46,277,151 Pete Sampras – $43,280,489 Carlos Alcaraz – $41,835,058 Jannik Sinner – $40,069,385 Stan Wawrinka – $37,511,717

Highest Career Earnings in Women's Tennis History

Serena Williams – $94,816,730 Venus Williams – $42,648,578 Simona Halep – $40,236,618 Maria Sharapova – $38,777,962 Victoria Azarenka – $38,396,707 Petra Kvitová – $37,359,508 Caroline Wozniacki – $36,441,868 Iga Świątek – $35,625,419 Aryna Sabalenka – $34,643,238 Angelique Kerber – $32,519,180

The Endorsement Gap

If endorsements were included, the rankings would shift dramatically. Roger Federer, for example, retired with just over $130 million in prize money, but his total career earnings are estimated to exceed $1 billion thanks to deals with Uniqlo, Rolex, Wilson, Mercedes-Benz, and others. Serena Williams similarly earned hundreds of millions from endorsements, investments, and business ventures. Maria Sharapova, even during a suspension, remained one of the highest-paid female athletes in the world.

Still, prize money remains a pure barometer of dominance over time. And in that department, Djokovic stands alone. He has earned more on the court than any tennis player in history, male or female, and continues to widen the gap. Serena Williams leads the women's field by a wide margin, having more than doubled the next-closest earner in prize money.

Breaking the $100 Million Barrier

Novak Djokovic made history in 2016 when he became the first tennis player to surpass $100 million in career prize money. He crossed the threshold after winning the French Open, a title that also completed his career Grand Slam. At the time, Djokovic overtook Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in total earnings and has remained ahead ever since. His sustained dominance and deep tournament runs have made him the highest-earning player in tennis history by a considerable margin.

Breaking the $200 Million Barrier

As I type this article, Novak is in the middle of a semi-final match against Jannik Sinner at the French Open. Heading into this tournament, Djokovic has earned approximately $187.1 million in career prize money. If he retires at the end of the year, he would need to earn about $12.9 million more to cross the $200 million threshold. That figure is still within reach, thanks to several major tournaments left on the calendar. Here's how the numbers break down:

French Open: $2.9 million

Wimbledon: $3.4 million

US Open: $3.6 million

ATP Finals (undefeated champion): $4.88 million

If Djokovic were to win all four of these tournaments, he would collect approximately $14.78 million, pushing his total career earnings to around $201.86 million. He would only need to win three of the four—such as the French Open, Wimbledon, and ATP Finals—to reach the $200 million milestone. Even two major wins and a strong ATP Finals run could get him there.

Whether or not he does it, Djokovic has already set a standard for on-court earnings that may take years, if not decades, for anyone else to match.

The Richest Tennis Player Of All Time

I wouldn't blame you if you assumed the richest tennis player of all time was Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer. In reality, the richest tennis player of all time is someone I bet most readers have never heard of: Ion Țiriac.

The Romanian former player earned only a few million dollars during his professional career in the 1960s and 70s, but after retiring, he built a post-communist business empire that includes banks, insurance, airlines, auto dealerships, and a massive real estate portfolio.

In 1990, Țiriac founded Banca Țiriac, the first private bank in post-Soviet Romania, and later launched the Madrid Open, which he still owns and operates. He also holds a 45% stake in what is now UniCredit Țiriac Bank, one of Romania's largest financial institutions. Over the decades, he has added luxury car collections, private aviation, commercial development, and hospitality to his empire.

Today, Țiriac's net worth is estimated at $2.4 billion, making him not only the wealthiest tennis player of all time, but also the second richest athlete in the world behind Michael Jordan. Not bad for a guy who never won a Grand Slam.