The Dallas Cowboys Cut Trevon Diggs Two Years After Giving Him A $97 Million Deal

Let's jump back to the summer of 2023. The Dallas Cowboys had just given cornerback Trevon Diggs a new five-year contract extension worth $97 million, and up to $104 million if he hit certain incentives. At the time, it felt like a bit of an overpay, but Diggs was a solid cornerback for the Cowboys. He led the league with 11 interceptions in 2021, then recorded a career high in tackles (59) the following season. Dallas wanted to keep a key piece of their defense around for the long haul.

Unfortunately, injuries plagued Diggs, and his play on the field suffered, too. He only played in 21 total games over the past three seasons, recording just three interceptions—and none this year.

Now, less than two-and-a-half years after giving Diggs a deal, the Cowboys are cutting ties with him. They'll save a lot of money in the process.

Diggs's contract had $42.3 million in guarantees. With no guaranteed money remaining on the deal, Dallas could cut him with no real penalties. That means Diggs will leave the Cowboys without getting about $55 million of his contract's value. The Cowboys will also save about $12.5 million in salary cap space.

The Cowboys have already been eliminated from the postseason, but Diggs is still only 27 years old and could be of value to a playoff contender. If a team signs him before the final week of the season, it will owe him $472,000 (his game check from his base salary), plus $58,823 if he's active during the final game. Even if he doesn't sign with a team this week, Diggs could find a new home next year.

Still, it's another disappointment for the Cowboys. The team traded edge rusher Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers right before the start of the season. Though Parsons has missed the past couple of games due to injury, the Packers are heading to the playoffs, while the Cowboys will be watching from home. We'll see if Diggs also makes it to the postseason.